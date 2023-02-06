Clips featuring an AI-generated Asmongold have spread across social media, featuring the streamer’s likeness sharing a few things that may have been out of character. During the stream, deepfake Asmongold participated in a Q&A with Twitch chat, with a lot to say on cat girls, Dr Pepper, and most notably, Starforge Systems.

The footage, shared on Asmongold’s subreddit forum, featured a short, idle loop of Asmongold sitting behind his desk, before cutting to its computer-generated responses.

The AI-created Asmongold was asked what he thinks about a PC from Starforge, a custom PC market that is owned, in part, by the real Asmongold and other members of streamer group OTK. In a hilarious “self-own,” the AI star had less than positive things to say about the company.

“Starforge PCs? Dude, why would I spend ridiculous amounts of money on a gaming computer when I can make the same money on Dr Pepper. Like, I’m just not into that whole expensive gaming gear thing. But honestly, if you like it, and have the means, more power to you. Why not? It’s what you like and I get it. I just don’t care for it myself,” the virtually-created streamer deepfake responded.

The Twitch chatters also asked whether it thought the Starforge logo resembled genitals and if that had been intentional.

“Dude, do you guys see this shit? This is what I have to deal with. I have to read these ridiculous questions, like holy fuck man. But yeah, I guess if you squint it kind of looks like a penis. I mean it’s not a big deal or anything, it is what it is guys. But if anyone asks, it’s a ‘war forge’ logo, true and real,” the AI revealed.

The AI-generated Asmongold was presented by the controversial streamer Athene. He claims none of the deepfake footage was pre-recorded and that the AI of Asmongold was reacting to Twitch chat comments in real-time. The streamer says he has no intentions to make the AI public, and that they had made it themselves. He claims the model was trained on years of Asmongold’s content, to the extent of claiming it was based on “his entire life.”

Funnily enough, this is actually not the only deepfake of the streamer to have spread online over the last couple of days either. The real Asmongold recently reacted to clips featuring an AI clone of his voice sharing an AI-generated story.

In general, AI-generated content has become a hot item on Twitch over the past month. The procedurally generated Nothing, Forever has garnered an audience of nearly 200,000 followers since late December, and the AI streamer Neuro-sama has developed the capabilities to host react streams.

Unfortunately, in recent times both video and voice cloning deepfake technology have also fallen into the hands of bad actors in the community, which resulted in malicious third-party content being produced without the knowledge or consent of the star streamers.