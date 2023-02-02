Top Twitch channels, January 2023: Can anyone compete with xQc?

Twitch’s most-watched content creator in 2022 clearly still has juice left in the tank. The king juicer himself, xQc led all content creators on Twitch in January with 12.94 million hours watched across just under 232 hours of airtime.

It’s difficult to tell who might be able to compete with the three-time reigning most-watched Twitch streamer as far as hours watched are concerned, but a few of the usual suspects were among the top 10 in January alongside xQc.

Here are the most-watched Twitch channels from January 2023, according to Streams Charts.

Image via Streams Charts

Big event pays off for TheGrefg

TheGrefg was not among the top 10 most-watched Twitch streamers in 2022, but his yearly Spanish-centric streamer award show Premios ESLAND in January gave him an enormous boost in viewership.

Despite only streaming for just under 88 hours in January, he had perhaps the strongest performing stream on the platform with just over 10 million hours watched, giving him the best average viewership among personalities. His average of 114,190 viewers was only outpaced by the official Genshin Impact channel and the international football Kings League channel.

Competition for 2023?

Auronplay and ibai have been known to post notable viewership figures, and while the Spanish-speaking personalities failed to match xQc’s hours watched totals, they each had stronger average viewership. If they increase the volume of their broadcast time, they could have a chance to compete with xQc.

Meanwhile, American streamers HasanAbi and Summit1g are on the other end of the spectrum. Despite also sitting in the top 10, each has more airtime than xQc with a lower average viewer count.

Watch out for Kai Cenat

Kai Cenat didn’t stream as much as normal in January, but yesterday, the streamer started a 30-day subathon that will almost certainly result in him surpassing xQc for the top spot in February. It may also very well result in him being the most-watched streamer for the entire first quarter of 2023. He may only have four million hours watched to his name in January, but that was with a pedestrian 75.7 hours of airtime. Assuming he follows through with his full subathon, he’s on course to stream for more than 650 hours in February, with his subathon began yesterday evening.