Streamer Awards 2024: Biggest winners and losers

Last night’s 2024 Streamer Awards came with twists, turns, and more than a few upsets, and as with any awards show, some nominees were inevitably happier with the night’s results than others.

With so many vying for coveted titles, it was simply a matter of course that a few would fall short while others excelled—but not all winners and losers are created equal.

A handful of names stood out as having enjoyed massive victories or suffered crushing losses at the whim of the show’s voters. If you didn’t like the results of the show—or this list—you can always use your vote to try and change them next year!

The Streamer Awards’ biggest losers

GothamChess — Lost Best Chess Streamer

Champion no more. Screenshot via QTcinderella on Twitch

Granted, this one also applies to every other nominee in the Best Chess Streamer category. Tyler1’s meteoric steamroll through the chess space culminated in a win for him at the Streamer Awards, letting the relative outsider snatch the trophy from career players. Hopefully, GothamChess will be back with a vengeance in 2025 to reclaim his title.

ARIatHOME — Lost Best Creative Arts Streamer

Screenshot via ARIatHOME

Somewhat ironically, Ari only streams at home some of the time. The Best Creative Arts Streamer Award was bound to be competitive, and while distinguished RubberRoss deserved his win, Ari’s public mobile DJ performances are both unique and extremely technically impressive. While not a visual artist, this nonetheless enables him to break out from the crowd, and it would have been nice to see these efforts get some recognition.

Asmongold — Lost Best MMORPG Streamer

Screenshot via Asmongold on Twitch

The night was looking pretty good for primarily World of Warcraft-focused streamer Asmongold. He’s a big fish in the small pond of MMO streaming, and a rousing performance from rapper bbno$ featuring his face painted across the man’s chest got the crowd thinking about him if nothing else. That tribute failed to secure him a win though and he walked away without a single trophy to his name, losing out on Best MMORPG Streamer to Sodapoppin.

The Streamer Awards’ biggest winners

Jynxzi — Won Best Breakthrough Streamer, Gamer of the Year

Screenshot by Dot Esports via Jynxzi on Twitch

Jynxzi is a bona fide Twitch success story, which the Streamer Awards properly recognized. The Rainbow Six Siege savant received both the Best Breakthrough Streamer and the Gamer of the Year awards, serving as another milestone in his meteoric rise to fame. If his record-breaking subscriber numbers weren’t enough, his pair of wins would seem to confirm that Jynxzi—and perhaps even Rainbow Six Siege—are here to stay.

Quackity — Won Best Minecraft Streamer

Screenshot by Dot Esports via AustinShow on Twitch

Truth be told, the dedication of Minecraft streamers’ fanbases is a little scary. The amount of fanfiction, fanart, and vicious territorialism surrounding every big Minecraft streamer ensured that the Best Minecraft Streamer category was going to be a social media bloodbath—but Quackity managed to rise above it all and snatch the prize, also bagging Best International Streamer while he was at it. He did miss out on Streamer of the Year, admittedly, but two awards are nothing to sneeze at. Dream was probably busy writing more songs or something.

Kai Cenat — Won Streamer of the Year, Best Just Chatting Streamer

Screenshot by Dot Esports via Streamer Awards

Don’t call it a comeback… because he never went anywhere. Kai Cenat managed to snag the coveted Streamer of the Year award for the second year in a row, making him not only the biggest winner of the night but also the Streamer Awards in general. Cenat also took home the Best Just Chatting Streamer award, which pales in comparison to his back-to-back wins but still serves as a decent cherry on top. Every other Streamer of the Year nominee snagged at least one award though, so none of them went home empty-handed. All that remains to be seen now is whether Cenat can pull off a threepeat in 2025.

The complete list of winners and nominees is also worth a read, in case you happened to miss the livestream last night. Big names like Ironmouse and DougDoug were present but didn’t lose or win quite hard enough to make this list.

Regardless of whether your favorite Twitch or YouTube streamer got a trophy, it was still a veritable who’s who of streaming… and hey, there’s always next year.