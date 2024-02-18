All-Star: Kai Cenat goes back-to-back, claims Streamer Awards top title again

Kai Cenat has taken out the top prize at the 2024 Streamer Awards, going back-to-back and adding a second Streamer of the Year award to his cabinet after winning the Peepo in 2023. The night was Cenat’s to savor, also taking home Best Just Chatting Streamer.

Cenat was unable to attend the awards ceremony at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, California, as he was out and about in Las Vegas as part of the NBA All-Star Weekend, but gave his thanks to his fans in a video message. “2023, from start to finish I put in my hardest amount of work,” Cenat said. “From the top of the year’s Subathon to blowing up my house, to me going to Japan—I appreciate y’all so much.”

FROM A RECORD BREAKING SUBATHON TO A MASSIVE 7 DAY PRISON STREAM AND COLLABING WITH THE BIGGEST NAMES IN ENTERTAINMENT HE’S TRULY AT THE TOP OF THE GAME. @KaiCenat IS YOUR STREAMER OF THE YEAR! THE BACK TO BACK WINNER! WHAT WILL HE DO NEXT YEAR!



THANK YOU EVERYONE FOR WATCHING… pic.twitter.com/OLNZmpjOro — The Streamer Awards (@StreamerAwards) February 18, 2024

After an incredible 2022 which saw him surpass all competition to reach the top of the Twitch platform, Cenat only grew his audience further in 2023, developed a partnership with Nike, and collaborated with superstar rappers Nicki Minaj and Lil Yachty among many others. According to a December 2023 report from Esports Illustrated, Cenat’s audience grew by an impressive 27 percent over the past 12 months, with the 22-year-old currently at 76,500 Twitch subscriptions.

Cenat is second in Twitch subs to fellow Streamer of the Year nominee Jynxzi who himself took home two prizes at the Streamer Awards for Gamer of the Year and Best Breakthrough Streamer. The Rainbow Six streamer thanked his fans, adding that “video games are an escape from this cruel world,” and that “anybody can excel at a video game, and I think that’s what’s beautiful about them.”

Valkyrae took home the inaugural Sapphire Award for Best Female or Marginalized Gender Streamer while fighting game veteran streamer Maximilian_Dood and speedrunner Liam received the Legacy and Streamer’s Choice awards respectively.

Other Streamer of the Year nominees Ironmouse (Best VTuber), Quackity (Best International Streamer), and CaseOh_ (Best Variety Streamer) didn’t go home empty-handed, while Ludwig’s Creator Dodgeball World Championship took home the Best Streamed Event award.

The full list of Streamer Award 2024 winners can be found here.