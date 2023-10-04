R6 Siege streamer surprisingly continues to hold top Twitch sub count

When most people think of the most popular Twitch streamers, they think of Ninja in the past or Kai Cenat and HasanAbi in the modern era. They don’t often think of Rainbow Six Siege console streamer Jynxzi, but the Spacestation Gaming-signed borderline feral controller warlord is on top of the sub stats on Twitch right now.

In a Siege scene that’s dominated by doom and gloomers on Twitter, XIM keyboard warriors on console, and a shrinking professional scene, Jynxzi stands alone as the face of the game on the Twitch front page. Jynxzi has over 134,000 current active subscribers on Twitch, he shared in a tweet today. And while Jynxzi doesn’t hold the top spot in Twitch’s all-time peak active subscription stats, according to TwitchTracker, he sits at a respectable seventh on the list.

The feat is made more impressive by the fact that Jynxzi has been dedicated to Siege from the beginning. His clips went moderately viral early on in his career because of his bizarre mannerisms and the phenomenon has only grown with time.

Over the course of several years, Jynxzi built his stream over time and went from just being excited to be noticed by SI champion and previous king of Siege Twitch Jason “Beaulo” Doty to facing off against him in a hilarious one-vs-one.

If there’s anything that can be taken away from this about the state of Siege content, it’s not that it’s dead—it’s just become something else. In a previous era, tips and tricks to learning the game could boost channels to massive viewer counts and YouTube subscriptions. Now that the game has been out for nearly a decade, the appetite for content has definitively changed. Most players know how to execute takes and how to drone out roamers; they want to be entertained, not endure a lecture or debate tactics.

Jynxzi, at his core, is entertainment personified—the inner monologue that occurs when you die in a frustrating way or get a cheeky kill. He’ll be on top of the Siege world for a while.

