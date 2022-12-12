Shroud thinks xQc’s reign as Twitch king could be over after being swooned by new star

Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek is more than just a legacy streamer on Twitch. The 28-year-old star is also an active viewer. He watches other people stream as much, if not more, than he streams himself. He has his favorites, too.

For a long time, it’s been xQc. That might come as a surprise since Shroud doesn’t seem like a juicer, but he said so himself. He respects xQc’s hustle and finds him entertaining.

But during his stream on Sunday, Dec. 11, Shroud admitted a new kid on the Twitch streaming block has stolen his heart—Kai Cenat, the breakout star who won Streamer of the Year at The Streamy Awards.

“Choo-Choo Charles! I was watching Kai play this the other day. Guys, I’ve been watching so much Kai. It’s crazy!” the Twitch streaming aim-bot said. “I used to watch a lot of xQc, but I’ve found someone else!”

Shroud half-heartedly apologized to xQc for the snub before moving on.

“xQc replaced?” he added. “To be fair, I didn’t find Kai through xQc, but I actually only started watching him when he was playing with xQc. Funny how that works, right?”

xQc likely wouldn’t hold it against him either. The juicer warlord is another huge fan of Kai Cenat and has been following his rise. They’ve become good friends and collaborated multiple times. xQc even gave him a shoutout when he won the Streamy Award for Just Chatting, claiming it should have gone to Kai Cenat over him.

Kai Cenat has had a massive year—and not just in terms of winning awards. He’s broken one personal record after another, and at one point, was the most-subscribed streamer on Twitch.

The future is looking bright for the wholesome star, especially if he’s managed to swoon Shroud enough to steer him away from watching xQc’s streams.