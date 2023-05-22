Rain claims FaZe signed NICKMERCS as ‘damage control’ and paid him more than any other member

FaZe Clan continues to be neck-deep in drama, this time with another allegation from owner Nordan “Rain” Shat about some of the organization’s previous decisions.

The company made headlines on May 19 when it laid off almost half of its staff, and Rain’s latest allegation continues a trend of bad news in the FaZe camp. This time, Rain targeted the signing of streamer Nicholas “NICKMERCS” Kolcheff, who is also a co-owner of FaZe Clan.

“You know FaZe recruited NICKMERCS in 2018 as ‘damage control’ (their words not mine) to the Tfue situation and those idiots have been paying him $1M a year since,” Rain wrote via his Instagram story. “I couldn’t think of ONE memorable moment with NICKMERCS and FaZe. Like literally not one. No other FaZe member gets even close to that # btw.”

NICKMERCS has been signed to the FaZe organization since 2019, and has had an equity stake since 2021. Prior to this, NICKMERCS had been a prominent member of Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag’s 100 Thieves organization.

FaZe was involved in a messy public breakup with former member and streamer Turner “Tfue” Tenney in 2019 and 2020 which resulted in a lawsuit over various aspects of the Fortnite star’s contract. While Tfue and FaZe Clan reportedly “settled their litigations” in August of 2020, Rain claims that the organization signed the ever-popular NICKMERCS as “damage control” during the initial controversy. Rain also alleges that FaZe pays the streamer $1 million a year, apparently a much higher amount than other members of the organization get.

In a subsequent Instagram story post, Rain also claims that FaZe’s CEO has “been lying to everyone for so long” about his own salary.

Despite being one of FaZe’s longest-serving members, Rain has had a patchy relationship with the organization of late. On May 2, he appeared to threaten to leave FaZe if the director of social media, Cbass, wasn’t kicked. In April, he took to Twitter to claim that “corporate f**ks” didn’t know what they were doing with the brand.

The allegations about the organization may continue as Rain continues to post on his personal accounts.

