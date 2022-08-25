Twitch star Imane “Pokimane” Anys has been subject to a lot of hatred and vitriol throughout the years, including sexist remarks and double standards from people on social media.

The Canadian-Moroccan stars feels a lot of people, including friends and fellow streamers, are too afraid to defend her because they’re afraid of being called a ‘simp.’

However, she recently admitted on Twitter that she loves it when they do, especially when it’s a random ‘white knight’ fan who does it for no reason other than to correct someone—and they deliver the message politely.

Screengrab via Pokimane on YouTube

“Sometimes I’ll see a random misinformed or rude comment about me, and then I’ll see someone else clarify and defend me. God damn I fucking love those people!” she said on Aug. 24.

“They don’t do it for clout or notoriety. It’ll legit be the most obscure comment with no traction, and yet they’ll still inform someone kindly why they’re wrong.” After that, Pokimane declared they are “the heroes we need!”

More than 3,000 fans liked the message posted on Twitter, with many leaving messages telling her she’s welcome and they’d always have her back.

However, haters chimed in too, calling her defenders (surprise!) simps.

they don’t do it for clout or notoriety, it’ll legit be the most obscure comment with no traction, and yet they’ll still inform someone kindly why they’re wrong. the heroes we need. 🤍 — imane 💜 (@imane) August 25, 2022

Pokimane has fostered a kind and caring Twitch community throughout her decade-long career. So, it’s not surprising to see dedicated loyalists rush to her defense without being toxic. But while she appreciates it, and has defended herself countless times, too, the negative comments do take a toll on her.

In fact, it’s one of the reasons why she is currently on a break.

However, her return is happening soon, and when it does, she’ll also be in a new streaming room. And if haters try to ruin the occasion, the white knights will be on guard.