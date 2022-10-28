Pokimane apologizes for streaming less on Twitch, vows to ‘kick things up a notch’

It’s been a difficult year for Imane “Pokimane” Anys. The Twitch queen took a six-week break between July and September to focus on herself, and her life, and have the mental reset she desperately needed.

In that time, she said she was planning to stream less frequently moving forward to maintain a better work-life balance. It was a promise she lived up to when she returned in September.

But, things are out of balance again— this time in the opposite direction, according to the Moroccan-Canadian star. She’s been less active than she intended, and apologized to fans for it.

“I actually miss streaming,” she said on her personal Twitter account. “Sorry for being more MIA than I expected! I’m going to spend the weekend with my parents and be back to work for the rest of the year.”

According to TwitchTracker, Pokimane has streamed 19 times between September and the time of writing this article, which works out to be around one and a half days per week—much less than the 4.5 days she averaged in 2021 and the 4.7 days she’s averaged throughout her career.

It’s a drastic dip, and one that she didn’t intend to be so extreme.

But things will change when she returns on Oct. 31; she’s bringing back a more regular schedule. This one won’t be too infrequent or too excessive, and her fans are all for it. Dot Esports will update readers if it impacts her ongoing viewership.

Pokimane’s sporadic streams have left a void on the Amazon platform, but the queen is ready to return to her throne and play a more active role in ruling her domain again.