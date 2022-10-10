Malena gatecrashes TwitchCon San Diego dressed as DrDisrespect, recreates his infamous moments

Dr Disrespect cosplays have been all the rage this month thanks to the return of the YouTube star’s beloved annual Halloween Doctober Contest, which is always a huge hit among fans.

They’ve been infiltrating TwitchCon San Diego with great success, too. It comes as a surprise given the mysterious circumstances surrounding his permanent ban from the Amazon-owned platform.

Twitch star Malena Tudi wanted to test it for herself.

She discreetly slipped into the two-times get-up in a bathroom at the complex and made her way into the Twitch-hosted event, and they let her in.

Malena’s partner, One True King co-founder Nick “Nmplol” Polom, posted a video of her strutting around as Dr Disrespect and asked the two-time what he thought of her transformation. “Hey Dr Disrespect, my girlfriend decided to be you today,” he said. “Honestly, she wasn’t even close to the two time. How do you think she did?”

“We can do without the fanny pack…” responded Dr Disrespect.

Despite the harsh critique, Doc re-tweeted the post, suggesting he approved. After all, Malena did have everything from the mullet and mustache to the red vest and sunglasses.

It’s been a long time since Dr Disrespect has been able (or willing) to appear at a TwitchCon event. Thanks to all the cosplayers, though, his presence there still lives on.

He’s thrown a couple of jabs at the Amazon-owned platform since moving on. But his face constantly popping up at their most significant event of the year in some shape or form might be the biggest one yet.