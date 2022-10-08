Streamer infiltrates TwitchCon with near perfect Dr Disrespect cosplay

Despite being banned from Twitch, Dr Disrespect had a presence at TwitchCon San Diego 2022 by way of the parody streamer Drthicccrespect, who imitated and cosplayed as the two-time at the massive streaming convention.

As his name may suggest, Drthicccrespect is a Twitch streamer that often takes the likeness of the infamously Twitch-banned streamer Dr Disrespect. Though he produces his own, unique content, Drthicccrespect often dons the mullet wig, red sunglasses, and combat vest known to be Doc’s iconic attire.

On the first day of TwitchCon, Drthicccrespect made sure that his namesake had some level of presence at the popular streaming convention by entering TwitchCon San Diego in full Dr Disrespect cosplay. Not only parodying the streamer’s likeness, the content creator also had the Doc’s mannerism perfected, as the streamer claimed he would “decimate the purple platform’s karaoke” as the three-time champion.

TwitchCon 2022 marks the official return of the streaming convention to North America after a nearly three year hiatus. The streaming space has changed immensely since the last in-person TwitchCon, as TwitchCon 2019 featured Doc notoriously getting banned for streaming himself in the men’s bathroom.

Only one year later, Dr Disrespect would be banned from Twitch permanently and was forced to switch platforms to YouTube, where he still remains today. While audiences still have no further information as to why Dr Disrespect was suddenly banned from the platform indefinitely, the streamer has since levied a legal case against Twitch.

Dr Disrespect has shown up at TwitchCon



Though Twitch would likely not permit the two-time within its streaming convention, the Doc had multiple impersonators beyond Drthicccrespect sporadically spotted around the convention halls. Though off the platform, Doc’s presence in the streaming world is still widely felt.