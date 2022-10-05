Dr Disrespect’s Halloween Doctober Contest is back in business in 2022 and there’s plenty of prizes

Nobody celebrates Halloween like Dr Disrespect and the Champions Club. The two-time created his own tradition in the form of the Halloween Doctober Contest, and it’s back in business in 2022.

The premise of the contest is simple. Champions Club members dish up their best transformations into the two-time and post it via photo or video on social media, along with the #Doctober2022 hashtash.

Is it that time of year?



Details soon 👀 pic.twitter.com/UiCPEG5pzo — Dr Disrespect (@DrDisrespect) October 2, 2022

Once all the photos and videos have been submitted, Dr Disrespect will review them live on his YouTube channel, giving the most creative and dedicated fans a chance to appear in the limelight.

But that’s not all. He’ll also shower fans who pull off the best transformations with rewards and prizes, which historically includes memorabilia, merchandise, and the chance to team-up with Dr Disrespect in-game.

It’s been five years since Dr Disrespect first launched the Halloween Doctober Contest, and it’s produced some memorable moments and belly laughs in that time.

Screengrab via Dr Disrespect on YouTube

At this stage, it’s unclear what he’s got in store this time around.

But, there’s a good chance it’ll be bigger and better than ever before, and naturally, that means fans are hyped about it. A little under 10,000 fans liked the tweet, and they’re eagerly awaiting more details before they get the creative juices flowing and think of unique ways to step into the shoes of their favorite streamer.

Of course, there is only one two-time back-to-back 1993-94 Blockbuster Video Game champion, but there’s no better time to don the mustache, mullet, red vest, and sunglasses than Doctober.