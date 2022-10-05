Dr Disrespect provides details on 2022 Halloween Doctober Contest

You think you can be the Two-Time?

Dr Disrespect teased his Halloween Doctober Contest this past weekend, but as is usual with teases, all he had to say was “details soon” with the classic shifty eyes emoji.

But Disrespect’s version of “soon” was a lot faster than some game developers that don’t like prematurely giving away release dates for their games—looking at you, Blizzard. And today, the Two-Time showed fans how they can get involved in the Doctober action.

Posting to Twitter, the Doc listed the rules and prizes for the event. With two categories, one for video and one for photo, the winners will notably get a chance to duo with the Doc and get a pair of signed glasses from the Two-Time.

The #Doctober2022 Halloween Contest is here!



Tons of prizes, tons of good looking costumes, tons of athleticism.



🎃Come get involved🎃 pic.twitter.com/VVfuO0wITK — Dr Disrespect (@DrDisrespect) October 5, 2022

The rules aren’t anything complicated. All you have to do is dress for success—as Dr Disrespect obviously—and upload a video or photo of your impersonation to Twitter with the hashtag #Doctober2022.

The top 10 submissions in each category will get rewarded, with second through 10th place getting a “mystery package.” The winners in each category will get a merch package of their own.

Contestants will be limited to submitting one video and one photo, and they will only be reviewed if you use #Doctober2022, so make sure to avoid typos. Disrespect didn’t specify in his post exactly when photos and videos needed to be submitted by, but it’s safe to assume that you should start getting your outfits ready as soon as possible to farm some Twitter engagement and get the Doc’s attention.

Dr Disrespect started his annual costume contest five years ago and he goes through submissions on stream, judging them exactly the way you’d expect from a man of impeccable taste.