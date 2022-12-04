Kanye West will appear on Adin Ross’ stream in an interview no one thinks will go well

The streaming community was largely left stunned when Adin Ross announced that he would be interviewing controversial rapper Kanye West.

Kanye West, now known as Ye, has been under heavy criticism for continuing to spout antisemitic sentiments, even after losing an abundance of sponsorships and access to his Twitter account. Ye recently went on Alex Jones’ Infowars program to discuss his positive view of Hitler and share pro-Nazi opinions.

But this hasn’t stopped streamer Adin Ross from wanting to interview the scorned rapper. While Ross is no stranger to controversy—he has had his fair share of questionable behavior and also interviewed red pill podcaster Andrew Tate—some in the streaming community are still shocked he would want to give Ye a platform since he is Jewish himself. Adin Ross grew up in a Jewish family in Boca Raton, Florida. He even attended Hebrew school.

Shortly after Kanye's rant on Nazi's, he reportedly will be doing an interview with Twitch streamer Adin Ross



The response hasn’t been positive. A lot of people have accused Ross of doing just about anything for clout. Others were doubtful that he has the right political background to have a deep and impactful discussion about something so serious and harmful.

Some have called on political podcast host Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker to get involved with the stream, sensing that he may have more insight into the topics that would come up. HasanAbi has expressed interest in the interview himself, explaining on stream that he is hoping to stop Ye from taking over the conversation with his harmful views.

Others in the streaming community have also brought up political commentator Steven “Destiny” Bonnell, who they believe would be even more skilled at shutting down Ye in a heated situation. But Destiny hasn’t made any public statements about the upcoming Adin Ross stream.

Right now, there is no set date for the interview. It was first believed to be coming out this week, but now it’s seeming like it could be any time within the next couple weeks. No specific date for the interview has been revealed.