It shocked him to the point where he couldn't go on.

YouTube’s fastest-growing streamer, IShowSpeed, cut his Oct. 12 stream short in disgust after a viewer left a shocking donation message littered with racial slurs.

One portion of the message used a slur associated with slave labor, and another portion likened him to an animal. The moment he saw it, he looked visibly sickened. “No way you just donated that,” he said, shaking his head in disbelief.

Then, after struggling to find the words to respond, Speed added: “Yep, uh… I’m not doing that shit,” and abruptly ended his Twitch stream without warning.

IShowSpeed hasn’t talked about the incident after it happened, even when he returned the following day. But, his fans have rallied behind him in a series of messages and comments.

“I don’t understand why a man like Speed has such a toxic fanbase. It makes me sad to see him suffer inside, as he streams all the time for all of us to laugh and have a good time,” wrote one fan.

“He doesn’t deserve this hate and he is always committing to these streams,” wrote another. “At least there are people out there who actually don’t give Speed a hard time. We need to change the way we treat Speed.”

Screengrab via YouTube

Despite the hatred and vitriol that comes his way, and despite the controversial things he’s done, IShowSpeed has cemented his place as one of the most popular streamers on YouTube in 2022. Some crazy things have happened on his stream, like when he was arrested after being swatted and was thrown in a jail cell or when he opened an obvious hack file, and his PC went haywire.

But it hasn’t stopped him entertaining the masses, and his fans can’t get enough.