The second iteration of QTCinderella’s ShitCamp streamer event is underway. Some of the biggest streamers on Twitch and YouTube are there, including Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter, who wasn’t at the first one.

However, since Felix “xQc” Lengyel bailed, which re-ignited a feud between him and Hasan, people are speculating QTCinderella has a replacement in mind, and it might be Imane “Pokimane” Anys.

Pokimane addressed the rumors on-stream on Sep. 6 and hinted a surprise appearance could be on the cards, but told fans not to count on it because it isn’t set in stone.

Screengrab via QTCinderella on Twitter

“I don’t think I was going to go, as like, someone that was going to be there all week,” she said about being invited to the streamer meet-up.

“But I was actually thinking of going for, like, a day or two.”

The Twitch star told fans she has other important commitments this week, such as attending doctor’s appointments to ensure her health and wellbeing are in check, so it would be difficult to fit it in.

However, she didn’t rule it out completely. “If for some reason, by the end of the week, I’m all gucci, maybe I’ll make a surprise appearance,” she said. “Don’t count on it.”

So, at this stage, it’s still up in the air. However, her comments gave fans some semblance of hope she’ll join the other streamers on the campsite during the last day of the event on Friday, Sep. 9.

If that happens, it means Pokimane will be there on the most action-packed day, according to the schedule. It includes breakfast, paintball, zorb soccer, boat racing, and of course, the closing ceremony.

But as much as fans want to see her there, it depends on whether she’s feeling up to it.