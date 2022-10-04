TwitchCon is coming up this weekend, and while much of what goes on at the event isn’t necessarily newsworthy, there’s one part that always delivers: the opening ceremony.

Similar to other conventions, the opening ceremony is where fans get a chance to hear what the company is up to. In the past, Twitch CEO Emmett Shear’s keynote speech has been a source of important updates for the platform.

With the event running from Friday to Sunday, this year’s opening ceremony will be on Friday evening at 5pm CT, and while it will be taking place live from the San Diego Convention Center, fans can watch the hour-long show on Twitch.

How to watch the TwitchCon opening ceremony

The TwitchCon opening ceremony will begin at 5:00 CT on the platform’s official Twitch channel. While there will certainly be some amount of pomp and circumstance involved, the event at Glitch Theater will include an update on the state of the platform from Shear himself.

Though we don’t know exactly what Shear will talk about, there are a large number of possibilities. Last month was filled with updates from the platform. Along with setting a ban on some gambling streams, the platform announced that next year it will start to reduce the subscription revenue share it gives to some of its top streamers.

A week later, Twitch followed up the less-than-pleasant news by flooding creators and viewers alike with announcements of new features and updates.