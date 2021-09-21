How to ban someone on Twitch

There are a few different ways to do it.

Moderating your Twitch channel’s chat is a crucial element in making sure that your community maintains a certain standard.

Some streamers prefer to let their chat get a little bit wild, while others like to run a tight ship, employing numerous moderators.

Perhaps the most powerful tool that any streamer or moderator has in policing their chat is the ability to ban a user from the chat. This is typically reserved for the highest offenses in a chat, including the use of vulgar or hateful language.

When moderating a chatroom, there are a couple of ways to quickly execute a ban on a user.

The first, and perhaps the easiest, way to ban someone is to type the command “/ban” in your channel’s chat followed by the username of the person you’d like to ban.

Additionally, you can click on someone’s username in your chat. Clicking their name will show you how long they’ve followed or subbed to you. It will also give you the option to ban a user.

Screengrab via Twitch

You can see all of the users that are banned in your channel by going to your channel settings.

Screengrab via Twitch

While there, you can add more people to your ban list by typing usernames into the text bar at the top of the page. Additionally, you can sift through all of the people who are banned in your chat to see if you might want to consider unbanning those people.