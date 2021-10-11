He's exactly where you'd expect him to be—at the top.

Tyler1 is the most-watched League of Legends personality on Twitch by a landslide with more than 80 million hours watched in the past year, good for 10th overall on the platform in the same time span, according to SullyGnome.

So it’s no surprise that when payouts for Twitch streamers were leaked last week, he was among the most well-off.

Screengrab via KnowSomething

Sitting as the leak’s 15th most-paid streamer overall, Tyler1 has purportedly made $2,490,584 on the platform from August 2019 to October 2021. This figure only includes money made from subscriptions, bits, and advertisement revenue, though.

This does not include any money Tyler may have made from direct donations, sponsorship deals, or events that he’s hosted.

Some of Tyler’s recent success on Twitch has included personal League challenges where he’s tried to grind his way up the competitive ladder by playing exclusively one position. He’s also hosted events involving his non-gaming passion of weightlifting with Twitch Rivals.

Tyler1 has 17,551 subscribers right now. His all-time high is 36,666, which came in February 2018, but that was earlier than the leaked payouts account for.