Twitch Rivals’ second Tyler1 Power Meet set for Aug. 30

Twitch Rivals today announced its new look and its schedule of events for the month of August, which includes a second Loltyler1 Power Meet that will be held at the end of the month.

Back in April, the very first event of its kind of Twitch was held and saw Tyler and a handful of other creators split into two teams that battled it out for the honor of being Twitch Rivals champions. The powerlifting tournament was split into multiple categories where participants could earn points for their team. These were bench, squat, deadlift, push-ups, and pull-ups. Many participants gave it their all and broke their personal records live on stream.

Ready? Welcome to the Twitch Rivals universe, where everything is a competition.



Incoming:



8/19 Halo 2 Throwback with Ninja



8/26 Chess Hand & Brain Showdown



8/30 loltyler1 Power Meet



The lineup of creators participating in the event later this month has not been announced, though it will likely include a few creators returning from the inaugural event. The event will take place at 2pm CT on Aug. 30 and will likely be broadcast from Tyler1’s channel.