Tfue was the most-watched streamer on Twitch in 2019, boasting impressive Fortnite skills that helped him qualify for the Fortnite World Cup solos competition. But his success over the past year doesn’t even begin to explain the sort of work he’s put in or the evolution his setup has seen.

Dating back to 2018 when Fortnite was undergoing an astronomical rise in popularity, Tfue dominated the first major Fortnite competitions at the time, which were grassroots Friday Fortnite events hosted by Daniel “KEEMSTAR” Keem.

While his gear and PC have changed over the past two years, there are a few items that have remained a part of Tfue’s setup, as well as a few additions that are worth taking note of.

Here’s Tfue’s streaming setup and some of the items that make it particularly special.

Mouse: Finalmouse Air58 Ninja Cherry Blossom

Tfue has streamed using a number of mice, but one of the main ones he uses right now is actually the custom mouse of one of his competitors, Ninja. The mouse weighs in at just 58 grams, making it optimal for quick flick shots.

While the mouse was released more than a year ago, given its limited quantity, it’s sold out on the Finalmouse website. You can still find it from some third-party distributors.

Keyboard: Taeha Types Keycult

If you want the same keyboard as Tfue, you’re going to have to pay a pretty penny to get it. Tfue’s one-of-a-kind keyboard was commissioned by Taeha Types, a luxury mechanical keyboard maker for $3,500.

Even if you could pay the cash to get it, it likely wouldn’t be exactly the same as what the streamer uses. The piece was made out of CNC aluminum and polished stainless steel. Taeha’s website says the keyboard is one of the company’s “loudest and expensive commissions to date.”

Headset: Sennheiser HD 800 S

Tfue’s headphones might not look as extravagant as his keyboard, but they’re also a top-of-the-line product. If you want to be like him, be prepared to open your wallet.

The industrial design of his Sennheiser headphones feature materials that are meant to be strong and durable but also lightweight. The headphones are made with large dynamic transducers and are made to provide a realistic sound field and minimal resonance.

GPU: NVIDIA Geforce RTX 2080TI

As you might expect, with the ever-evolving nature of the graphics card industry, Tfue has moved from one GPU to the other as newer models push the capacity of what we expect from graphics. It should be no surprise to anyone that once NVIDIA’s 2080 model came out last summer, he found a way to get his hands on one, much like many top influencers did. The card boasts a 1545 MHz boost clock, 11GB GDDR6 frame buffer, and a memory speed of 14 Gbps.

Microphone: Shure SM7B

Tfue’s microphone has been one of the most consistent pieces of his setup. Since his rise to prominence in 2018, he’s been using the same model of Shure microphone. The SM7B is a dynamic-style cardioid mic that’s made for both music and speech.

The mic also comes with a detachable windscreen and is made to reduce distortion that often comes from loud sources. Just like the other elements to Tfue’s setup, if you want this piece of equipment, you’ll be paying for a premium product.