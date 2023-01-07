Hasan criticizes Kai Cenat’s response to sexual assault allegations, says victim deserves more consideration

Kai Cenat finally broke his silence on the sexual assault allegations swirling around him and his New Year’s Eve party today. In that stream, he told viewers that he had been in contact with the alleged victim, Jovi, as well as the man she claims assaulted her, Djigui Seck. Kai told his viewers that he had already gone to the police, and that an investigation into the situation is now underway.

However, Kai’s response to the allegations didn’t sit well with many viewers, and fellow streamer and political commentator Hasan Piker was among them.

“What he did did not show consideration to the victim to the degree that it should have” Hasan told his viewers. “Especially given the detailed involvement from the victim and the severity of the crime.”

Hasan watched Kai’s stream while explaining his thoughts on the allegations with his viewers, and subsequently broke down all of the details of the allegations leveled by Jovi. Going through her various tweets and Instagram posts, Hasan noted that Jovi went above and beyond the expectations for victims of sexual assault, seeking out a rape kit and trying to personally identify the man that she believed to be her assaulter.

“She did so much more,” Hasan said in regards to how many steps Jovi had already taken to seeking out justice. Even so, Hasan noted that she is still fighting an uphill battle to be believed by many. “The expectations for victims in this circumstance is so fucking high. It’s such a high bar to clear for people to be like ‘ok, maybe I’ll believe the victim.’ And no matter what happens, people still don’t do it.”

Looking through the text message threads between Jovi and Kai that Jovi had posted to social media, Hasan noted how Kai was reticent to name the man that Jovi believed assaulted her, and that he did not seem sympathetic towards Jovi in many of their alleged texts.

In the text thread, Kai also seems to become defensive when Jovi finds out that Kai knows the person that she has identified as her assaulter. Hasan notes that based on all of the current evidence presented by Jovi, as well as the evidence that Kai has known Djigui Seck for years (a fact which Kai subsequently confirmed on his stream), it was “perfectly reasonable” for Jovi to assume that Kai was not trying to help Jovi, but to protect the person he has known for years instead.

While going to the police as Kai says he immediately did was in all probability the correct move in this situation, it’s clear that Hasan believes further consideration and protections could and should have been extended to Jovi in this situation that were not.