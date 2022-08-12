Dimitri “GreekGodx” Antonatos is free to stream on Twitch again after serving a two-week ban from the Amazon-owned platform for what was supposedly deemed to be hateful conduct. The incident happened on July 28 when he appeared to mock a family speaking a different language while in Greece.

He later claimed that wasn’t actually the case, however.

Either way, it was the fourth ban GreekGodx has received in the last three years. And, now that he’s paid his dues—a two-week suspension—Twitch has given him the green light to host livestreams again, and he’s raring to go.

Been a short 2 week vacation. I’m back baby https://t.co/wEN8mPdM5A — Dimitri (@Greekgodx) August 11, 2022

Greek said he couldn’t wait for it to happen in the lead-up. The controversial star vowed “shit would go down” once he returned and intends to “take over” the platform. As for what he did with the spare time, he claims he enjoyed a two-week vacation with plenty of recreational activities like fishing.

He even shared a picture of a typical daily haul on Twitter.

I can’t wait till I’m unbanned shits about to go down. I’m going to take over. — Dimitri (@Greekgodx) August 6, 2022

Greek has been in the spotlight often recently for spreading COVID misinformation, going on misogynistic rants, and generally acting more erratic than he used to.

Some are convinced it’s an act he’s leaning into, to some degree, to stay in the foray of discussion. For example, Felix “xQc” Lengyel, who clashed with him on stream, said: “We know this isn’t you.”

However, others believe he’s changed for the worse and no longer support him. And since he plans to stir the pot more in his return, Greek will likely divide opinions again.