Hasan slams Greekgodx for spreading COVID misinformation in chat

Popular Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasan Piker called out fellow streamer Greekgodx on stream and threatened him with a ban for spreading COVID misinformation in his chat.

While discussing the COVID-19 vaccine and watching a clip from Joe Rogan’s podcast, Hasan snapped on Greekgodx. As a viewer in Hasan’s chat, Greek made a comment that “most of the cases of COVID are fake stats tho.” This did not resonate well with Hasan and the former TYT host immediately rebutted.

“Greek, I’m going to let you know that your privilege as a streamer doesn’t allow you to spread COVID misinformation in this chat so you can fucking go back and complain about it on your own stream now that you’ve decided to stream again because maybe you want to make some money in the meantime,” Hasan said. Hasan also slammed the streamer for his frequent disappearances from the platform.

“I’m going to let you know that you are teetering on the edge of a ban,” he said. “I will ban you. I’m sure that you can farm some more drama as a consequence of that. Like I said, idiots need a place to go to as well. I know, I know idiots need a place to go to and you can be that safe harbor for all those idiots that I already have banned here.”

The two previously clashed over Greek’s staunch anti-vaccination stance, with Hasan similarly condemning Greek’s position then as well.

Over the past month, Greek has seen a return to Twitch after a long hiatus from streaming. Often criticized for his involvement in countless cases of streamer drama, it seems not all are welcoming Greek back with open arms.