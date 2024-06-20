From gas stations to esports teams: Amouranth becomes part-owner in Wildcard Gaming

Immensely popular streamer Amouranth may be the face of Twitch’s “hot tub stream” niche, but she’s been gradually pivoting away from more openly sexual content. Part of that image reinvention is a series of non-Twitch investments, the latest of which has shocked fans.

As announced today on X (formerly Twitter) by Austin-based Wildcard Gaming, Amouranth has purchased a stake in the company, making her a part-owner in the venerable esports organization. This makes her more of a shareholder than anything, meaning she isn’t going to suddenly start playing Counter-Strike 2 herself, which is sure to break the hearts of her many, many fans.

Does Amouranth fit into this crowd? Photo via PGL

Esports may be a notoriously unprofitable industry, but Amouranth does have the money to burn in a worst-case scenario. Her investment streak started back in 2021 with, of all things, a Circle K gas station she was able to get for a song through a financial loophole. Evidently, the gas station trade called to her, and she purchased another—a 7-Eleven this time—the following year. Not one to rest on her laurels, she then went on to buy an orange orchard in Florida, assembling a hefty portfolio in a shockingly short amount of time.

It makes sense she’d go all in on investments outside of Twitch to compensate for her pivot to being a more gaming-focused streamer, not to mention winding down her OnlyFans, which she says rakes in about $1 million a month. This latest investment both establishes her far more firmly in the gaming space and gives Wildcard a massive financial boon that will likely let them play with the top tier. It probably also doesn’t hurt that they’re both from Texas.

It remains to be seen how Amouranth’s input and money will impact Wildcard, which so far has touted solid if not top-tier performance. If nothing else, the massive amount of eyes she’ll draw just by being on all their marketing materials is an immediate, tangible benefit. One thing is for sure, however: This proves that Amouranth is here to stay when it comes to gaming.

