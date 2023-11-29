Amouranth buys $17 million orchard in quest to own more land than Bill Gates

Streamer Amouranth is on a quest to eventually own more land than Microsoft co-founder and billionaire Bill Gates.

In a Nov. 28 X thread, formerly known as Twitter, she said she spent $17 million on a 2,213-acre orchard. She explained buying the land is an investment that should bear fruit in the long run.

I BOUGHT A $17,000,000 fruit orchard/Grove! It's 2,213 Acres total (4 different sites) in florida/surrounding states! There is also an option to pick up an additional 928 acres at one of the sites for an additional $7.2mm! As the old saying goes: pic.twitter.com/wZNBjpvzHI — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) November 28, 2023

But she doesn’t plan to stop there. “Slowly but surely I’m set to overtake Bill Games and his 275,000 ag acres,” she said, hinting at buying more land in the years to come.

In addition to this land investment, Amouranth has a very profitable OnlyFans account. She’s also invested in gas stations, companies, a beer brand, and more over the years. She’s made a lot of money from streaming as well. Between August 2019 and October 2021, she earned over $1.4 million, solely from the streaming platform. In June 2023, she joined Kick for an undisclosed amount that’s speculated to be around $30 million.

Amouranth isn’t slowing down, either. She became the most popular female streamer on Kick shortly after joining the platform. But despite her endeavors and all her investments, it’s going to take a long time to overtake Bill Gates’ wealth. He’s currently worth $134 billion, according to Bloomberg, making him the fourth-richest person in the world.