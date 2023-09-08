Amouranth cements her place as Kick’s biggest female streamer after first full month

In a groundbreaking month for Kick, star streamer Amouranth has emerged as the platform’s leading female creator. August saw Kick surpassing 100 million hours watched, with Amouranth contributing a staggering 434,000 hours in her first full month.

Amouranth’s viewership exceeded the combined total of the next four top female streamers on Kick, according to a report from StreamsCharts.

The next closest was Crystal, who streamed for a whopping 550 hours compared to Amouranth’s decent 185 hours, only to garner a mere 81,000 hours watched, showcasing the bigtime Twitch convert’s unparalleled popularity.

Amouranth inked a massive deal with Kick in June, becoming one of the most well-paid streamers in the market. The move saw her viewership on Twitch dip due to streaming less, but after streaming more on Kick, it seems to be a case of moving rather than dropping.

While Amouranth’s impressive figures make her the most dominant female streamer on Kick, they don’t yet place her among the platform’s top 10. Heavyweights like Adin Ross and xQc outpaced her with a staggering 6.1 million and 4.7 million hours in August, respectively. Even newcomer YourRAGE, who placed 10th with 1.38m hours, eclipsed her.

Yet, her dominance as the top female streamer is undeniable. With her trajectory, it’s only a matter of time before she potentially secures a spot in the coveted top 10 rankings.

Amouranth’s success isn’t just about numbers, though; it’s also a testament to the ever-evolving business dynamics of streaming. Her lucrative deal with Kick underscores the platform’s willingness to invest in top-tier talent.

As the competition among rival platforms continues to ramp up, Kick’s main strategy seems clear: attract and retain high-profile streamers to drive viewership. With Amouranth on board, the platform is not only capitalizing on her existing fanbase but also positioning itself as a major player in the streaming industry’s future.

