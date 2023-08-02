Amouranth overtaken as Twitch’s second most popular female streamer after Kick move

Amouranth lost her spot as the second-most popular female Twitch streamer after her followers and average viewers decreased over the past few months, with AriGameplays’ audience growing to new heights in the same time period.

Over the month of July, Mexican streamer AriGameplays has risen to the 22nd spot on Twitch, with Amouranth dropping down to 26th, according to stats site Twitchtracker.

Amouranth has seen her sharpest drop in numbers since she signed with streaming competitor Kick on June 18. She was live for 63 hours in total on Twitch, compared to a whopping 206 hours on Kick (with an average of over six hours a day), according to Streamcharts.

Meanwhile, AriGameplays’ channel has been steadily growing over the last two years. In July, most of her air time was Just Chatting content, followed by VALORANT and 60 Seconds! Reatomized gameplay.

She has quickly risen as the top Spanish-speaking female streamer and to the 30 most popular Spanish-speaking Twitch channels while gaining more popularity over time.

AriGameplays keeps rising since 2021. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pokimane is still the most popular female Twitch streamer by far. She’s the 10th biggest streamer on the platform in terms of total followers (over nine million). She has been dominating the platform for several years now.

The streamer has also been quite vocal on Kick’s policy and on streamers who accept exclusivity deals with the platform.

Pokimane has questioned the platform’s ethics due to its investor Stake, a gambling website, and said she wouldn’t join it whatever the price. Amouranth accused her of farming “clout and relevance” shortly after she joined the rival platform.

While her numbers have been dwindling on Twitch, Amouranth has risen to the top 30 streamers on Kick. She’s the seventh most popular streamer on the platform and the biggest female streamer by far, according to Streamcharts.

