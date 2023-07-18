Amouranth hit with yet another Twitch ban

Popular streamer Amouranth’s Twitch channel has been banned today. Her channel is currently inaccessible as potential viewers are greeted with the message, “This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service.”

This is Amouranth’s seventh ban from Twitch, according to the Streamer Bans Twitter account. This is also the second time since the beginning of May that her channel has been banned, although the previous suspension only lasted one day.

While there is no confirmed reason for the ban, there had been speculation among viewers that Amouranth would be suspended from Kick, with which she signed last month, rather than Twitch. This is because she twerked to a song during a July 16 stream, which some thought would violate Kick’s guidelines against performing “sexual activities,” including twerking, for subscribers or donations.

But Amouranth is currently live on Kick conducting a “bikini therapy” session, during which she talks with viewers on Discord about the problems they’re facing. So the twerking or whatever else that may have led to her Twitch ban does not seem to have affected her on the Stake-backed platform yet.

This article will be updated when more information becomes available about the reason and length of the suspension, as well as if Amouranth comments on the ban.

