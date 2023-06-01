FaZe’s statement following Rain and Grace Van Dien conflict escalation is met with hostility

FaZe Clan controversies continued on June 1 when the organization made a statement regarding the recent Rain and Grace Van Dien conflict. It was met with hostility on social media from FaZe Clan members and fans alike.

The organization took a stance on Twitter by expressing support for latest talent signing bluefille, actor Grace Van Dien who plays Chrissy in Stranger Things. This statement followed a video shared by FaZe creator Rain where the two argued and Van Dien left in tears.

“The mistreatment of our newest member is in no way OK. Grace joined in hopes to bring her voice to FaZe & we stand by her,” the statement read.

Ratio shut ur dumbass up Cbass — FAZE RAIN (@FaZe_Rain) May 31, 2023

Rain replied, “Ratio shut ur dumbass up Cbass.” The tweet amassed almost five times as many likes as FaZe’s statement, and over three times as many retweets, showing people support Rain. Another reply simply read, “I speak for everyone when I say we do not care.”

The video that prompted the statement was shared on May 31. In it, Van Dien blamed Rain for throwing hate at her, as she had received death threats and was harassed by FaZe fans who got her phone number after the streamer spoke out against her signing.

The conflict between both content creators escalated after Rain claimed she was only signed for her role in the Netflix series, amid strong criticism against the organization’s latest leadership decisions. “You got caught up in a crossfire between me and FaZe,” he said in the video.

Their argument heated up progressively, and Van Dien left the room in tears. “I think you’re a terrible person,” she said before leaving. As she opened the door, she turned to address members of the production team, presumably, and said, “Macho, tell Vera that I’m not doing this video, and if they release anything then I’m leaving FaZe.”

In the tweet, FaZe dubbed Rain’s video as “mistreatment” of Van Dien and expressed support for the actress.

Rain has been voicing strong criticism over FaZe’s direction for weeks. He started by speaking out against the signing of streamer NICKMERCS after the organization laid off half of its staff, and then leaked the abysmal income numbers of its esports teams.

