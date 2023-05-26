‘I’ve never f*****g met you’: Grace Van Dien responds to FaZe Rain complaints

FaZe Rain has come out against FaZe bluefille’s signing to the org within hours after the news broke on May 25. FaZe bluefille, better known as Stranger Things‘ Grace Van Dien, was quick with a response, calling out FaZe Rain for hating on her signing.

In a clip captured on Twitch and then shared across social media, Van Dien can be heard addressing the allegations from FaZe Rain about her signing yesterday, seemingly replying to a question from the chat. She mainly rails against Rain’s claim that she was only hired due to Stranger Things, saying “That is how I got the meeting, but that is absolutely not why I was signed.”

Van Dien addressed Rain directly saying “Were you in the meeting with us? Were you there? No, I’ve never fucking met you.”

“The things we spoke about in the meeting are why it happened.” Van Dien said. “So get fucking wrecked.” While she didn’t elaborate on what they discussed in the meeting, her signing announcement included both Van Dien and FaZe saying they hoped to promote a more encouraging environment for female gamers.

FaZe Rain has been making waves in the organization in recent months, expressing displeasure at the direction it’s been taking. This clash with Van Dien is his latest complaint, following his own leaking of the planned signing less than a week ago.

It’s unclear how, or if, FaZe will react to this inner turmoil, but it seems unlikely seeing as Rain was putting up warning signs of his reaction a week in advance.

