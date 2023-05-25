FaZe signs Stranger Things actress less than a week after mass layoffs

On May 19, it was announced that FaZe was cutting 40 percent of its staff in an effort to save money. However, in a move that seems antithetical those layoffs, the esports and gaming org today announced it has signed an actor from one of the most popular shows of 2022: Stranger Things’ Chrissy herself, Grace Van Dien.

Both Van Dien and FaZe made the announcement on Twitter, with both the streamer and the organization echoing their wish to create a more positive environment for female gamers. This move was leaked earlier this week by FaZe Rain, who has repeatedly expressed displeasure at the direction FaZe has been taking in recent years.

Van Dien, who goes by “bluefille” online, went viral in the summer of 2022 due to her short stint in Netflix’s Stranger Things season four. Chrissy was a memorable character due to Van Dien’s excellent performance and one horrific scene in particular.

Related: FaZe Clan guts nearly half of its staff just months after mass layoffs

The FaZe trailer relies heavily on Van Dien’s star power, even featuring a short segment devoted to her father, Casper Van Dien, from 1997’s Starship Troopers.

This acquisition follows other high-profile personalities that have represented FaZe in recent years, most popularly being the heavily invested (and subsequently divested) Snoop Dogg. After losing the monumental performer on April 4, the organization may be looking for another celebrity who can help bolster its follower count and the entertainment section of the organization.

It also will help the organization’s image, which has suffered since 2021 during an alleged member-supported crypto scheme, when Van Dien is featured in a new project. Whether or not this will hurt or help FaZe’s public relations outlook is yet to be seen, but it’s likely FaZe Rain will have more to say about it in the coming days.

About the author