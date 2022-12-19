Emiru says OTK will be making changes ‘soon’ after Rich Campbell’s resignation

Emiru is the latest One True King star to break her silence over the shocking allegations that Rich Campbell, a founder and former member of the organization, sexually assaulted a woman.

It comes months after Mizkif was accused of helping cover up a different alleged sexual assault incident.

Like Asmongold, she seemed appalled by the allegations. “It’s just like crazy seeing stuff like this happen,” she said. “I don’t even think I have to speak on how I feel about all of this.”

Emiru also confirmed the organization is in the process of making some internal changes related to preventing issues like this from happening, although she didn’t say what specifically. “There’s other changes that are coming soon in the next couple of months I really want to talk about but I can’t yet,” she said. “Things are going to get better. That’s all I can say.”

The 24-year-old streamer also responded to calls for her and other streamers to leave OTK.

She explained it is a “collection of people, not one person,” implying the bad eggs don’t define the organization, and there are many people working “crazy hard” behind the scenes, and streamers like her leaving the org would put those people out of work.

The changes referred to could include things like background checks and screening for newcomers, having current members do more to support those affected by sexual assault experiences, and more. At this stage, however, it’s all speculation until OTK releases an official statement detailing their plan moving forward.

Pending an investigation, Rich will likely never be a part of the org again. Mizkif, on the other hand, could be a different story based on comments he made in Oct. 2022.