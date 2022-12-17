‘You are not on our team’: Asmongold calls out fans blaming alleged victim after Rich Campbell’s OTK resignation

"We are on their side, that's why Rich is gone."

Asmongold broadcast on his main Twitch channel today to address One True King (OTK) co-founder Rich Campbell, who was accused of sexual assault by a woman.

After the allegations were made, Asmongold’s content creation team asked for Campbell to resign. While Campbell complied with OTK’s request, the situation solicited a response from Asmongold, another of the organization’s co-founders. Asmongold said that he thought it was only appropriate that he take a moment to stand with the alleged victim.

“I’m going to be a bit shook from this for a while, but I thought that it was right for me to come out and address this directly,” he said.

Not only was Asmongold in business with Campbell as a founder of OTK in October 2020, but he has been close friends with Campbell for multiple years. The two have a weekly World of Warcraft podcast called “Allcraft,” which is streamed live on Twitch every Thursday.

While Asmon seemed to be deeply upset about the idea that someone he was close to could potentially be guilty of such acts, he wanted to make it clear that people blaming the alleged victim in the comment sections on Twitter are not welcome.

“You are not on our team,” he said. “You are not helping us. You are not doing us any favors, or doing anyone any favors, by calling a girl that comes out and tells this kind of a story liar. I read a lot of the comments on Twitter, etc., and I saw a lot of people that were saying that it wasn’t true, that she’s making everything up. Please do not do that. You are not our fan. You are not on our side. We are on their side, that’s why Rich is gone.”

With this clearly being an emotional time for everyone involved, Asmongold wanted to also take a second to address the notion that this could be some sort of “drama” content.

Twitch is regularly filled with manufactured theatrics that are considered to be content. Oftentimes creators will feud or argue as a way to generate publicity, but in this instance, Asmon tried to make it very clear, this isn’t drama farming. This is a serious situation.

“This is not drama,” he said. “This is not getting canceled. These are crimes. … This is not fucking drama. It is as serious as it gets. I took action as soon as I could.”

Asmongold appeared to even struggle to grasp the reality of the situation at times. As one might do when they find out a friend could be a criminal, he admitted to auditing his interactions with Campbell.

Stumbling over his words slightly, Asmon said that he started to question if he should have been more informed about Campbell. The way he expressed himself made it sound as though he was wondering if he should have been more aware about Campbell’s activities in a way that could have perhaps prevented the alleged assault.

“You have a situation like this and you go through every message, every interaction you have, and you always wonder,” he said. “Maybe should I have known something different or should I have been able to perceive some sort of thing? There’s just a lot of things that go through my head.”