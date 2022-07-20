He urged them to let Midnight Society do their thing.

The two-time back-to-back 1993-94 Blockbuster video game champion Dr Disrespect has let loose at haters claiming Midnight Society’s first game, Project Moon, will flop after the culmination of their ill-wishes got to him on-stream.

His studio, which launched in 2021, has been criticized since it revealed Project Moon would integrate NFTs. But in July, the torch turned on its development process.

After finding out Founders Pass members will test the game every six weeks for feedback, Forbes reporter Paul Tassi suggested Midnight Society was taking advantage of fans and should pay professionals to weigh in on early project models instead. He wrote, “Gamedev folks is this uh, viable?”

all the screenshots look like this right now, so that's gonna require some patience on the players' end



game testing also seems like something you would normally…pay professionals to do pic.twitter.com/8TyCiymweS — Paul Tassi (@PaulTassi) July 11, 2022

The tweet soon sparked a Twitter trend around Project Moon and the Doc.

The ground swell on Twitter against Dr Disrespect and Project Moon by the gaming community seemed to be a thorn in the two-time’s side, but rather than turning a blind eye and ignore it, he came out swinging during his YouTube stream on July 12 and addressed the Midnight Society backlash.

First, Dr Disrespect admitted that he “kinda likes” the controversy

Then he took a swipe against the biggest claims: “The expectation is, if you read a lot of the comments on [Tassi’s] tweet… it’s the worst thing to ever happen in the existence of the world. But you’re going to get those types of comments, man.”

The Doc listed the negative replies he’d seen, including claims it will be ‘dead on arrival,’ that he and his studio have no idea what they’re doing, and that it looks awful.

After discussing the situation with his wife, Mrs. Assassin, he said the two of them are having a hard time processing all the hate, mainly because he feels people are going out of their way to condemn him and his “dream project.”

He said, “I have a hard time processing people going out of their way to go after people that they’ve never met, and they literally don’t have too much… I just have a hard time understanding that. Just straight up just hating just like that. I don’t even know you. I have a hard time fathoming it.”

But then the YouTube star reflected on all the times he’d been criticized and doubted throughout his career, stiffened his upper lip, and added: “I mean, shit, just let us do what we need to do. Let us roll with it, man.”

And that’s what he and his team plan to do on July 29, a date he teased on a Times Square billboard. It’s expected to be an important announcement about Project Moon.