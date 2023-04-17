Kai Cenat banned on Twitch for the fifth time

This is the streamer's second ban in 2023.

One of Twitch’s most popular streamers, Kai Cenat, has been banned from the platform, he confirmed today.

Earlier this evening, the star who currently boasts the most-subscribed-to account on Twitch shared a post to social media simply saying “BANNED.”

BANNED — AMP KAI (@KaiCenat) April 17, 2023

Upon visiting the star’s Twitch page, the ban can be confirmed as it displays the usual message shown on banned accounts suggesting that the streamer has violated Twitch’s community guidelines.

As of right now, there has been no official news regarding what triggered this latest suspension. It isn’t the first ban Kai has faced this year, however. Before kicking off his subathon stream back in January, Kai received his fourth ban on the platform, making this seemingly his fifth.

Given the friction between Kai and Twitch as of late and the growing list of streamers making the move to Kick—a new streaming site that is positioning itself as a direct competitor—this latest suspension has fueled calls for him to change platforms.

It doesn’t appear that there has been any official news to support these hopes, however, so fans should expect to see Kai back on Twitch once his suspension is lifted. But it isn’t exactly clear when this will be.

This is a breaking news story with more details to follow. Updates will be added as soon as possible.