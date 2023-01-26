How many times has Kai Cenat been banned from Twitch?

Kai Cenat is one of the most popular livestreaming content creators on Twitch. After launching a successful YouTube channel in 2018, Cenat branched out to streaming in February 2021. The livestreamer has since amassed over 3 million followers and emerged as one of the fastest-growing streamers the platform has ever seen.

Cenat saw his most notable period of growth last fall during his campaign to become the most-subscribed-to creator on Twitch. After weeks of pushing to surpass fellow streamers xQc and Gaules, Cenat reached over 100,000 concurrent subscribers.

Though Cenat is among Twitch’s greatest successes, the streamer has had a troubled history with the platform. Cenat has been temporarily banned from Twitch multiple times throughout his prolific streaming career. The longest ban Cenat sustained was a one-month suspension that saw the creator take an enforced hiatus from his channel.

Cenat’s most recent ban came about on Jan. 26, 2023. Given that channels with prior bans often receive lengthier suspensions, Cenat’s multiple offenses may result in far worse punishments. This is every time Kai Cenat has been banned off Twitch and why.

All Kai Cenat Twitch bans, explained

Kai Cenat has been banned four times on Twitch. The first suspension happened on April 26, 2021, after Cenat received an automated email from Twitch accusing the streamer of using harmful language, either by way of using slurs or hateful imagery.

Cenat’s next ban came three months later on July 17 after Cenat accidentally viewed a video on stream that showed nudity. Both of Cenat’s first two offenses were only one-day bans, with Cenat being unbanned shortly after.

March 2, 2022 saw Cenat’s longest ban yet when the streamer was once again suspended for hateful conduct. After this third offense, Cenat received a month-long ban. While Cenat’s fan base outpoured support after almost every instance, this third ban saw #FreeKai trend on Twitter with many viewers critical of the livestreaming platform.

Cenat’s most recent ban came today, Jan. 26. While the exact reason is still unconfirmed, it is widely speculated that Cenat was banned for ingesting a marijuana edible on stream. While livestreamers in areas where such substances are legal can broadcast under the influence of marijuana, Cenat lives in Atlanta, Georgia, where marijuana is still illegal.