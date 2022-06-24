Best Youtube streaming settings

Everything you need to get the most out of your stream.

YouTube has become a destination place for streamers. Timothy “TimTheTatman” Betar, Benjamin “DrLupo” Lupo, Ludwig “Ludwig” Ahgren, and Sykkuno all switched to the platform, joining other pillars in the scene like Rachell ‘Valkyrae” Hofstetter and Dr Disrespect.

However, it’s not only big-name stars being drawn to the site. Many are following suit, largely because it has superior capabilities and better quality than competitors.

If you’ve recently started streaming on the platform or have been on there for a while but are looking for ways to optimize your streaming settings, here are some tips to help you get the most out of it, courtesy of YouTube.

Screengrab via Ludwig on YouTube

YouTube recommends using a variable bitrate in Live Control Room, which lets your encoder automatically detect the optimal resolution and frame rate for your stream. That way, the hard work is all done for you.

However, if you want to use a different program or tinker with the settings yourself, they offer the following guidelines on bitrate and resolution. What works best will depend on your hardware and network speed.

Recommended Static Bitrate and Resolution Settings

4K / 2160p @60 fps

Resolution: 3840x2160p

Video Bitrate Range: 20,000–51,000 Kbps

4K / 2160p @30 fps

Resolution: 3840x2160p

Video Bitrate Range: 13,000–34,000 Kbps

1440p @60 fps

Resolution: 2560×1440

Video Bitrate Range: 9,000–18,000 Kbps

1440p @30 fps

Resolution: 2560×1440

Video Bitrate Range: 6,000–13,000 Kbps

1080p @60 fps

Resolution: 1920×1080

Video Bitrate Range: 4,500–9,000 Kbps

1080p

Resolution: 1920×1080

Video Bitrate Range: 3,000–6,000 Kbps

720p @60 fps

Resolution: 1280×720

Video Bitrate Range: 2,250–6,000 Kbps

720p

Resolution: 1280×720

Video Bitrate Range: 1,500–4,000 Kbps

480p

Resolution: 854×480

Video Bitrate Range: 500–2,000 Kbps

360p

Resolution: 640×360

Video Bitrate Range: 400–1,000 Kbps

240p

Resolution: 426×240

Video Bitrate Range: 300–700 Kbps

Screengrab via TimTheTatman on YouTube

YouTube also recommends the following encoder settings depending on your needs and some advanced settings to round off the optimization.

Recommended Encoder Settings

Protocol: RTMP Streaming

Video codec: H.264, 4.1 for up to 1080p 30 FPS H.264, 4.2 for 1080p 60 FPS H.264, 5.0 for 1440p 30 FPS H.264, 5.1 for 1440p 60 FPS H.264, 5.1 for 2160p 30 FPS H.264, 5.2 for 2160p 60 FPS

Frame rate: Up to 60 fps

Keyframe frequency: 2-4 seconds

Audio codec: AAC or MP3

Bitrate encoding: CBR

Recommended Advanced Settings

Pixel aspect ratio: Square

Frame types: Progressive Scan, 2 B-Frames, 1 Reference Frame

Entropy coding: CABAC

Audio sample rate: 44.1 KHz

Audio bitrate:128-Kbps stereo

Screengrab via Dr Disrespect on YouTube

If this all looks like technical jargon to you, and you’re still unsure which settings will suit your needs best, you can’t go wrong with 720p and 30 FPS. It finds the perfect balance between quality and performance, and most viewers won’t be able to tell the difference between that and higher quality variants.

You can also fall back on the automated variable bitrate option to determine what will work best, which is a godsend for streamers who want to jump right into the fray without worrying about fine-tuning the settings.