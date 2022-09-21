Bad week for Twitch gets worse with Dr Disrespect roasting ‘s**t platform’ on social media

Twitch has been under fire from the streaming community recently and it seems like Dr Disrespect may be taking pleasure in the drama.

Twitch has been heavily scrutinized over the past few weeks as more gambling controversies continue to come forward, as well as an unpopular update on its revenue split. XQc and other prominent streamers have made the gambling category bigger than ever, causing backlash from those concerned about the influence it will have on younger viewers.

The ongoing drama finally bubbled over, however, when ItsSliker admitted to scamming fellow content creators out of $400,000 to fuel his gambling addiction. In response to this most recent gambling scandal, Pokimane and Mizkif started discussing a possible strike if Twitch didn’t take action.

Ludwig, who switched from Twitch to YouTube in 2021, said he would help xQc pay back all of ItsSliker’s debts. He also said that Twitch should permanently ban the streamer and then “get rid of sponsored gambling.”

“I think it’s such an easy, easy solution. […] Any time you ever catch someone doing sponsored gambling and skirting around it you perma-ban them forever,” Ludwig said in a YouTube video on the subject matter.

In response to the chaos happening all over the platform, Twitch finally announced that gambling streams will be banned in October. This will end over a decade of gambling streams on Twitch, leaving most people feeling relieved.

And apparently, Dr Disrespect has been watching everything unfold from the sidelines.

Dr Disrespect disses Twitch as criticism grows

The Doc was permanently banned from Twitch without any public explanation in 2020. It appeared he had violated the guidelines but even Dr Disrespect himself claimed he wasn’t sure what had gone wrong. He later went after Twitch legally, claiming that the platform had tarnished his name and limited his ability to get partnerships over a reason he felt was unjust.

While Dr Disrespect never shared the reason behind his Twitch permaban, the drama surrounding the platform’s decision soon faded away as the Two-Time began streaming on YouTube. He also started up his own game studio, Midnight Society, making streaming less of a priority for the content creator.

Despite this, Dr Disrespect has often made salty comments toward Twitch. He most recently called out the company on Sept. 21 on Twitter as more unpopular news had come forward regarding Twitch’s revenue split.

Amazed that this blog post announcing creator pay cuts, also included mention the site’s owner: Amazon, a literal trillion dollar company. Servers that can’t even support streams over 8k bitrate. Youtube offers 70/30 revenue split, and over quadruple the bitrate. pic.twitter.com/BH0kBm7z9R — connor (@ConnorEatsPants) September 21, 2022

“Twitch turned into a shit platform didn’t it?” he tweeted. “What goes around comes around.”

Twitch turned into a shit platform didn’t it.



What goes around comes around. — Dr Disrespect (@DrDisrespect) September 21, 2022

Many of Dr Disrespect’s followers agreed, saying that they found it quite weird that Twitch was so quick to act against gambling but has continued to allow adult content despite the ongoing backlash. Others said he was right to make the switch to YouTube, noting how many other prominent streamers were following in his footsteps.