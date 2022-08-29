Amouranth explains why she would be a VTuber if she started over her Twitch streaming career

Adult content creator and streamer Amouranth is one of the most popular influencers in the gaming space thanks to her controversially sexy streams. But if Amouranth could do it all again, the streamer said she’d choose to not reveal her identity at all.

Amouranth rakes in about $1.5 million a month from OnlyFans alone. She has built a successful career out of her adult content and sultry streams. She was the pioneer behind the controversial hot tub meta on Twitch, which saw her skirting around the site’s nudity guidelines by putting a blow-up pool in her streaming room.

But Amouranth has recently turned a new leaf, announcing investments and new business ventures. She is looking to leave adult content behind despite the fame and success it gave her. Amouranth recently said, however, that if she could start her career all over again she wouldn’t do adult content again despite knowing the money it would earn her.

In an interview with Business Insider, Amouranth discussed what she would do instead of adult content.

After gaining momentum online @wildkait/@Amouranth hired a few close friends to help run the business. As a result of assembling a team, her MONTHLY OnlyFans earnings multiplied from $350,000 to $1.5 million today, she told @Geoff_Weiss and me. Read more:https://t.co/4iWuw3WDgs — Amanda Perelli (@arperelli) August 19, 2022

Amouranth has learned a lot over her years of being so prominent on social media. She is watched by thousands at a time on Twitch and has millions of followers on Instagram and Twitter. Her notoriety has led to some very dangerous situations, like a stalker coming to Los Angeles in an attempt to break into her home.

Amouranth explained that she would probably just be a VTuber instead if she started her streaming career over again. Amouranth had talked with assistant Morgan Bancroft about obsessed fans and how she has “lost hope in humanity.”

“If I was starting social media now, I would actually just go the VTuber route,” Amouranth said.

According to Amouranth, VTubing is “the most secure” option for content creators. With so many women getting stalked and harassed online, it’s not a far stretch to see why Amouranth felt this way. SweetAnita had to cancel a trip to a convention after a stalker from her community tricked her fanbase into crowdfunding a ticket to the event. Emiru had to move states to avoid a dangerous stalker. Pokimane and Valkyrae both had stalkers travel across the country in an attempt to confront them.