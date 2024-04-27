Stellar Blade: Urgent Information side mission walkthrough

Urgent Information is a side mission in Stellar Blade in which your task is to find some missing Sentinels. The mission is given to you by the Sentinel standing by the Phone at the Xion front gate.

The Sentinel, Hugh, tells you that one of his scout teams has not returned from a mission to investigate a new variant of Naytiba in the Wasteland. He tells you that the scout team was guarding the area surrounding an abandoned Oil Storage Facility in a remote corner of the Wasteland, so your first objective in this Stellar Blade side mission is to go there.

How to get to the Oil Storage Facility in the Wasteland

I know a boss battle arena when I see one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Oil Storage Facility is at the northern tip of the Wasteland map. Depending on how much of the Wasteland you’ve explored already, you might be able to shorten the trek with a bit of fast-traveling. Otherwise, it’s a long and dangerous journey on foot. I fast-travelled to the Central Scrap Plains Supply Camp and headed north from there.

There are several tough enemies along the way, but many of them can be ambushed and insta-killed if you’re patient and careful. There’s a kind of fork in the path as you head north: you can take the high road to the left, or the low road to the right. The right-hand path looks easier and safer, but you actually need to take the left-hand path because you need to go over the fence in front of the Oil Storage Facility.

This is the way into the Oil Storage facility. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Make sure you unlock the waypoint phone, then continue north, keeping to the high ground. Climb up onto the wrecked bus and jump to the monorail car. Jump down to the highway overpass and carefully walk out onto the girder, then jump to the next girder and continue to the next section of the overpass. Do a dash jump off the end of the road so that you land on the ledge with boxes on it., then drop down to the ledge with tires on it. Drop to the ledge inside the fence and then down to the ground. You can now open the gate from this side.

How to find the missing Sentinels

Scanning makes this objective very easy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head north into the Oil Storage Facility and smash the stack of three boxes directly ahead of you. This will reveal the corpse of Lee, the first missing Sentinel. Investigate the corpse to get Lee’s Memorystick.

Turn left at Lee’s corpse and do a Drone Scan to reveal the other two missing Sentinels. The first, Young, is lying out in the open, and the other, Woo, is behind a box and an explosive barrel. Investigate all three corpses to trigger the boss fight you were probably expecting, given the boss-battle-ish layout of this area.

How to defeat Gigas in Urgent Information

There are not shortcuts, you’ve just got to learn the rhythm of its combos. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The boss is a Gigas, just like the one you beat back at the Eidos 7 crater. It’s a lot tougher than the previous one, but the strategy is the same, except that now you have a gun and that here there are lots of explosive barrels that you can shoot at when the Gigas gets too close to them. But honestly, it’s still more effective to go toe-to-toe and use lots of Blinks and Beta attacks. I only used the gun when we were both down to a couple of bars of health, and it was the safest way to finish Gigas off. I also needed to go back to a camp and stock up on healing items, all of which were used up by the end of the fight. Phew… I was trembling with adrenaline after that one.

Once you’ve defeated the Gigas, sweep the area for any remaining loot, then go back to Xion and talk to Hugh to complete the Urgent Information mission. If you’ve accepted the Valuable Cargo Bulletin Board request, then the chest you’re looking for is at the back of this area. Open it and you can then travel back to Xion instantly.

Hugh will be saddened to hear of his scout team’s violent demise but will be grateful to you for bringing him their Memorysticks. He’ll reward you with a Drone Upgrade Module, 1,000 Gold, and 30 Nano Elements. Plus, you’ll get a big chunk of SP for your trouble.

