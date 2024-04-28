Stellar Blade: Stolen Treasure side mission walkthrough

Stolen Treasure is a side mission in Stellar Blade that unlocks after you return the second Hyper Cell to the Presence Chamber. The mission is given by Lyle, who can be found in the store close to the waypoint phone at the entrance to Xion.

Recommended Videos

Lyle’s store is named 黃連雜貨店 which, according to Google Translate, means Goldthread Grocery Store. When you go inside and talk to him, he tells you that his daughter, Arin, has stolen his Gilt-bronze Standing Buddha. He reckons she’s probably tried to sell it at the Scavenger market and asks you to terrify the scavengers there so that they tell you where the treasure is. The mission summary has a rather more sober perspective on your best course of action, simply stating that you should question the merchants at the Scrap Market. The weird thing is that when you track the mission, neither your map nor your compass shows you where the Scrap Market is. Thanks for nothing, Stellar Blade!

How to find the Scrap Market and Villa in Stolen Treasure

Kaya knows everything and has loose lips. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Scrap Market is simply the area of Xion where Sisters’ Junk is located, so head there and talk to Kaya at Sisters’ Junk. After she stops wittering about her missing sister, ask her about Arin’s whereabouts. She blathers on and on before eventually telling you that Arin is at the Scrap Plains and has hidden the Buddha in the Villa, a domed building.

How to investigate the Villa in Stolen Treasure

This drone might look like a punching bag but don’t punch it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Go to the Wasteland and head east to the objective marker, which is between the Central Scrap Plains Supply Camp and the Bus top Legion Camp. You can’t miss the Villa. Its dome isn’t so much a dome as a huge globe, and it can be seen from a long distance away.

Once you reach the Villa, your next objective is to investigate it, but it’s not immediately obvious how to even get inside. On the south side of the building, there’s a fenced area with cubes of garbage in it. Climb up the garbage cubes stacked against the wall to get onto the roof, then climb the ladder and read Arin’s Journal, which is on the stool at the top of the ladder. Arin’s Journal reveals that she has taken the stolen treasure to the Container Yard. The mission objective didn’t update for me, though, until I spoke to the drone up here, which also told me that Arin had taken the Buddha to the Container Yard.

How to find the Container Yard in Stolen Treasure

So close, yet so far. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once again, the game tells you your next Stolen Treasure objective but doesn’t mark it on your map or compass. At least not immediately. The Container Yard is actually very close to the Villa, though. Just go a little further east past the Villa, and you’ll hear Arin calling for help. She’s up on the rocks behind the Villa, but the cliffs are too steep for you to get up, even with a double-jump. So you need to go back west to the Central Scrap Plains Supply Camp, then head south and follow the long, winding path all the way around.

If you’ve unlocked any of the Camps or waypoint phones along the way, then you can fast-travel part of the way. And if you’ve already completed the Looking For My Brother Bulletin Board request, then you’ll already be familiar with the Container Yard, as it’s the final resting place of Aaron and his Locker passcode.

I was very grateful to be asked. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Thankfully, there’s no boss fight at the climax of this mission. You just have to kill a few Naytiba minions, and then you can talk to Arin. You can then fast travel back to Lyle by holding X when asked, “Return to the client now?” Go inside the store and speak to Lyle. Arin tells him that the Gilt-bronze Standing Buddha is cursed, and that’s why she hid it. Lyle concedes her point and decides to give the Gilt-bronze Standing Buddha to you, along with 2 Vitcoins, 800 Gold, and 25 Advanced Nano Elements.

Find the Gilt-bronze Standing Buddha in the Mission items section of your Bag. It doesn’t say what it’s for or what it does, only that it is hollow and makes a rattling sound. If it turns out to have a purpose, we’ll be sure to update this guide.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more