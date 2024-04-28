Eve at Aaron's Locker
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Stellar Blade

Stellar Blade: Aaron’s Locker location and passcode

A rare case in which you probably found the code first.
Image of Gavin Mackenzie
Gavin Mackenzie
|
Published: Apr 28, 2024 07:13 am

In Stellar Blade, during the Looking For My Brother Bulletin Board request mission, you find a passcode labeled “Location: Xion, Aaron’s Locker. This is clearly the passcode for Aaron’s Locker, but Xion is a big place, and there are no other clues to the location of Aaron’s Locker.

Recommended Videos

Even when you go back to the Bulletin Board in Xion and complete the Looking For My Brother request, you still don’t get any more clues hinting at where you can find Aaron’s Locker. But I have good news for you, Stellar Blade fans: Aaron’s Locker is actually pretty close to the Bulletin Board.

How to find Aaron’s Locker in Xion in Stellar Blade

Xion map
The blue arrow markers the location of Aaron’s Locker. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Starting at the Bulletin Board, go back out of the alleyway, turn right, and go down the stairs. Go uphill and follow the road around to the left and into the tunnel. At the end of the road, there’s a locked shutter and a passcode terminal. Enter the passcode “αζαζαζ”, which is basically “azazaz”, but in the Greek alphabet. This opens the shutter, and you can go inside and help yourself to Aaron’s loot. He’s dead anyway, so it’s no good to him.

The chest inside Aaron’s Locker (although it’s more of a lock-up if you ask me) contains 7 Polymer Material, 3 Extreme Nano Elements, 16 Advanced Nano Elements, and lots of Nano Elements. It’s either 11 or 111, but the number was tiny and clashing with the background.

You can also check the terminal in Aaron’s Locker to find Aaron’s Journal and add it to your Data Bank. I’m not going to reveal any spoilers here, but Aaron’s Journal is a lot juicier than most of the Data Bank entries you find in Stellar Blade. If what Aaron wrote in it is true, then all is not as it seems in Xion.

How to find the Aaron’s Locker passcode in Stellar Blade

Aaron's Locker code
Never mind giving him a decent burial – go get the loot! Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’ve found the locked shutter in Xion and want to know what the passcode is, then you need to find the Aaron’s Locker passcode. To do that, go to the Bulletin Board and accept the Looking For My Brother request. Make sure you have at least three slugs for your gun, then go to the Wasteland and follow the objective to the marked location in the east of the Wasteland. Operate the terminal and shoot the three dart boards that appear. Drop into the hatch and investigate Aaron’s corpse to get the Aaron’s Locker passcode.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Stellar Blade: Stolen Treasure side mission walkthrough
Eve and Lyle
Category: Stellar Blade
Stellar Blade
Stellar Blade: Stolen Treasure side mission walkthrough
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie Apr 28, 2024
Read Article Stellar Blade: Plan to Clean the Earth side mission walkthrough
Eve at the Scrap Yard
Category: Stellar Blade
Stellar Blade
Stellar Blade: Plan to Clean the Earth side mission walkthrough
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie Apr 27, 2024
Read Article Stellar Blade: How to unlock Double Jump
EVE on the ground with her sword out and the Corrupted falling to the ground dead after boss fight
Category: Stellar Blade
Stellar Blade
Stellar Blade: How to unlock Double Jump
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Apr 27, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Stellar Blade: Stolen Treasure side mission walkthrough
Eve and Lyle
Category: Stellar Blade
Stellar Blade
Stellar Blade: Stolen Treasure side mission walkthrough
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie Apr 28, 2024
Read Article Stellar Blade: Plan to Clean the Earth side mission walkthrough
Eve at the Scrap Yard
Category: Stellar Blade
Stellar Blade
Stellar Blade: Plan to Clean the Earth side mission walkthrough
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie Apr 27, 2024
Read Article Stellar Blade: How to unlock Double Jump
EVE on the ground with her sword out and the Corrupted falling to the ground dead after boss fight
Category: Stellar Blade
Stellar Blade
Stellar Blade: How to unlock Double Jump
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Apr 27, 2024
Author
Gavin Mackenzie
Gavin Mackenzie has been playing video games since the early 80s, and writing about them professionally since the late 90s. Having been a writer and editor on various British magazines including PLAY, GamesTM, and X360, he's now a freelance guides specialist at Dot Esports.