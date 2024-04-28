Stellar Blade: Aaron’s Locker location and passcode

In Stellar Blade, during the Looking For My Brother Bulletin Board request mission, you find a passcode labeled “Location: Xion, Aaron’s Locker. This is clearly the passcode for Aaron’s Locker, but Xion is a big place, and there are no other clues to the location of Aaron’s Locker.

Even when you go back to the Bulletin Board in Xion and complete the Looking For My Brother request, you still don’t get any more clues hinting at where you can find Aaron’s Locker. But I have good news for you, Stellar Blade fans: Aaron’s Locker is actually pretty close to the Bulletin Board.

How to find Aaron’s Locker in Xion in Stellar Blade

The blue arrow markers the location of Aaron’s Locker. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Starting at the Bulletin Board, go back out of the alleyway, turn right, and go down the stairs. Go uphill and follow the road around to the left and into the tunnel. At the end of the road, there’s a locked shutter and a passcode terminal. Enter the passcode “αζαζαζ”, which is basically “azazaz”, but in the Greek alphabet. This opens the shutter, and you can go inside and help yourself to Aaron’s loot. He’s dead anyway, so it’s no good to him.

The chest inside Aaron’s Locker (although it’s more of a lock-up if you ask me) contains 7 Polymer Material, 3 Extreme Nano Elements, 16 Advanced Nano Elements, and lots of Nano Elements. It’s either 11 or 111, but the number was tiny and clashing with the background.

You can also check the terminal in Aaron’s Locker to find Aaron’s Journal and add it to your Data Bank. I’m not going to reveal any spoilers here, but Aaron’s Journal is a lot juicier than most of the Data Bank entries you find in Stellar Blade. If what Aaron wrote in it is true, then all is not as it seems in Xion.

How to find the Aaron’s Locker passcode in Stellar Blade

Never mind giving him a decent burial – go get the loot! Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’ve found the locked shutter in Xion and want to know what the passcode is, then you need to find the Aaron’s Locker passcode. To do that, go to the Bulletin Board and accept the Looking For My Brother request. Make sure you have at least three slugs for your gun, then go to the Wasteland and follow the objective to the marked location in the east of the Wasteland. Operate the terminal and shoot the three dart boards that appear. Drop into the hatch and investigate Aaron’s corpse to get the Aaron’s Locker passcode.

