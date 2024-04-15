Is Stellar Blade on PC?

Stellar Blade is a seriously hot prospect that’s drumming up a ton of hype, but Shift Up’s action-adventure title might not be universally available on release.

The PC is a tried and tested platform that millions of gamers swear by. Despite its power and graphical potential, licenses and exclusives mean certain games have to avoid the PC, and many players are wondering whether Stellar Blade is next in line.

Trailers and the demo have shown Stellar Blade to be a top-end title that could push technical boundaries, so let’s see if PC users need to be checking their requirements.

Will Stellar Blade come to PC?

It’s what?! Image via Shift Up

There is no official confirmation that Stellar Blade will release on PC, at launch or any time in the near-future.

Right now, we know for sure Stellar Blade has the PS5 locked in EVE’s sights, and Shift Up’s newest title is for PlayStation eyes only. This means no Xbox release, no Nintendo Switch port, and most importantly, no PC launch—at least for now.

If you’re an avid PC user, you probably know this might not be the full story. God of War, Returnal, and Horizon are prime examples of PlayStation exclusives arriving on PC a few years after the original release date—belatedly giving PC users a chance to enjoy and experience these AAA PS games.

This is pure speculation on our part, but if Stellar Blade is successful, and the PC crowd calls for it long and hard enough, Stellar Blade may yet whip out a blade and strike down the nefarious Naytiba on PS5.

Prospective players are counting down the minutes until Stellar Blade releases, so if you’re interested in playing on PS5, check out its preorder bonuses ahead of time.

