Is Stellar Blade a Soulslike? Answered

Stellar Blade’s core combat and many of its gameplay mechanics have a lot in common with the Souls games. I’m here to delve into this question and give you a solid answer in case you’re put off by the Soulslike label.

Recommended Videos

The Soulslike subgenre has taken over gaming over the last decade and Stellar Blade is the latest subject to come under this microscope. From the outset, there’s a lot to like about Stellar Blade, but if you’re uncomfortable with Soulslike games and the genre strikes fear into you, our explanation will help you out.

Is Stellar Blade a Souls game?

Stellar Blade has Soulslike elements, but it isn’t a Soulslike. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No, Stellar Blade is not a Souls game or a Soulslike. Instead, I’d liken its offensive style and platforming to an old-school action-adventure hack ‘n’ slash title, rather than a Souls game or Soulslike.

Things aren’t that clear-cut, though, as the line between Soulslike and action game is more blurred than ever before. Initially, Soulslike meant losing a ton of progress on death, needing to retrieve your Souls or XP from your corpse, limited healing items that refill at checkpoints, and challenging, methodical melee combat.

Now, games like the Star Wars Jedi series and Rise of the Ronin have Soulslike elements, but they’re not strictly Souls games. This argument breaks down even further when you consider Elden Ring, made by FromSoftware—the progenitor of the Souls genre—moves into open-world territory and sometimes feels more like a common RPG than a Souls game.

Stellar Blade features tough bosses and somewhat limited health, but it’s no different from Ninja Gaiden, Devil May Cry, or any other challenging action titles over the years. Also, its story is clearly laid out with many deliberate cutscenes, unlike the OG style of Souls games’ ambiguous lore and world-building.

You have additional types of healing items in Stellar Blade on top of your Tumbler, you don’t lose your XP if you die, there are rest areas right next to bosses, and the gameplay is faster than a Sonic the Hedgehog speed run. All in all, I wouldn’t say it’s a Soulslike, but what even is one anymore?

We’re solving more questions about Stellar Blade too, including what the “hard R” controversy is, how to claim the Deluxe Edition rewards, and whether you should choose graphics or performance mode.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more