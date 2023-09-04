How to get Ornamental Materials in Starfield

Visit a nearby store for all your crafting needs.

Throughout your Starfield journey, you’ll need to stock up on resources for all your crafting needs. These resources range from food ingredients and chemical compounds to components like Ornamental Materials.

Ornamental Materials are used for decoration when you’re building your base or completing research projects. But before you can get to building, you’ll need to find enough of the resource to complete any project you’re working on.

Here’s exactly where you can get Ornamental Materials in Starfield.

Where to buy Ornamental Materials in Starfield

While you may come across Ornamental Materials in ship remains or random containers scattered around Starfield’s open world, your best bet for finding Ornamental Materials is to visit one of the universe’s many stores.

Jemison Mercantile, found in the New Atlantis spaceport, has almost everything you could need. Screenshot by Dot Esports Jemison Mercantile sells Ornamental Materials for 10 credits a piece. Screenshot by Dot Esports

One of the earliest stores you’ll find throughout your playthrough that sells Ornamental Materials is Jemison Mercantile, which can be found in the New Atlantis spaceport. Jemison Mercantile is easily my go-to store in Starfield because of its wide range in stock; from resources like Chlorosilanes and Vanadium to aid items like Ship Parts, this shop sells almost everything you could ever need during your space-faring adventures.

Jemison Mercantile sells Ornamental Materials for 10 credits apiece, meaning you can buy a large amount for relatively cheap before heading back to your crafting projects.

What are Ornamental Materials used for in Starfield?

Players will need two units of Ornamental Materials to complete the Decoration 1 research project. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll need Ornamental Materials to craft various decoration items for your outpost. Similarly, the resource is used for research projects, like the Decoration 1 and 2 projects, which grant you the ability to construct different furniture items when you’re building an outpost.

