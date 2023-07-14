What platforms is Starfield on?

If you’re a fan of Bethesda’s RPGs and you’ve been counting down the days until Starfield’s release as much as I have, I’m going to assume you’ve been thinking about what platforms you’ll be able to play it on.

Like most people, I figured it was releasing on all platforms when it was first announced back at Bethesda’s E3 presentation in 2018. My logic was it was the case for all of their previous titles, so why would it be any different for Starfield? But that changed when Microsoft bought Bethesda’s parent company ZeniMax Media in 2020.

So, what’s the deal? Does that mean it will be Xbox exclusive, or will it be available on other platforms including PC, PlayStation, and Switch?

The short answer is: some are lucky, and others, not so much.

What platforms will Starfield be available on?

Starfield is set to launch on Xbox Series X and PC gamers, which isn’t all that surprising since it’s a Microsoft-owned title. The best part is there are some different purchase options, too.

It will be available for both direct purchase (digital and physical) and via the Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass once it releases on Sep. 6, 2023. So, if you’re already a Game Pass subscriber, you’ll be able to jump straight into the action.

Will Starfield be available on PS4, PS5, or Switch?

But what about PS4, PS5, and Switch? Unfortunately, it seems like it won’t release on them anytime soon. In fact, there’s a good chance it might not even release on them at all.

Todd Howard, Bethesda’s creative director, has said the ability to focus on a smaller number of platforms will “make for a better product” during an interview with the Telegraph in 2021. While that is good for Xbox and PC gamers, it doesn’t offer any consolation to PlayStation and Switch owners who will miss out on Starfield.

So, if you’re an Xbox or PC gamer, you’re in luck. But if you’re a PlayStation fan, you may need to find a friend with an Xbox or a decent PC.

Either way, Starfield is shaping up to be worth playing. As a PlayStation and PC owner, I’ve got no choice but to play it on PC, but I’m certainly not complaining.

