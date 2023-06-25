Starfield release will reportedly be download-only, not include physical disc at all

Starfield is one of 2023’s most anticipated titles, and it seems like it will only be playable as a downloadable game.

In a now-deleted tweet from Bethesda’s Support account, the company said that “there are no physical discs” for the space-faring epic from the makers of Skyrim, saying that “all physical editions include a code for the chosen platform.”

Bethesda Support deleted their tweet for some reason regarding a physical disc for Starfield pic.twitter.com/w4c5SVtzPm — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 25, 2023

Wario64 reported the news this morning, and the replies to their tweet were filled with some very unhappy gamers, many of whom claim that this potential decision is aimed at steering players toward an Xbox Game Pass subscription.

But now that the tweet has been deleted, it begs the question of whether or not there will be a disc edition after all. With the discourse around the news, Bethesda or Microsoft may be forced to make a statement soon to either confirm or deny it.

If it’s true, it’s not all that surprising. The move toward digital-only releases has been ongoing for the past few years. Both Sony and Microsoft offer editions of their consoles that don’t have a disc drive, so the future is looking more and more disc-less as time goes on.

But many gamers still prefer physical ownership of games they purchase, so this potential decision may end up having a big impact on some and their decision on whether or not they will be purchasing Bethesda’s next big game.

Starfield is set to release on Sept. 6 on Xbox Series X|S and PC.

