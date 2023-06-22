Todd Howard confident Starfield will be a ‘modder’s paradise’

Todd Howard believes Starfield will be a “modder’s paradise” and highlighted the importance of allowing mods in Bethesda titles in an interview with Kinda Funny Games posted to YouTube today.

As Bethesda’s first new IP in 25 years, anticipation for Starfield is extremely high and all eyes are cast towards the Xbox exclusive ahead of its Sept. 6 release date.

Fresh from offering an extensive look at Starfield as part of Xbox’s Showcase at the Summer Games Fest on June 11, Howard spoke to Kinda Funny Games to provide further insight into what to expect from the title.

One of the many topics he spoke about was the modding community, expressing his belief that Starfield will be a “modder’s paradise” and that he “cannot imagine” what the community will create.

“I think Starfield will be kind of like a modder’s paradise. It’s part of our DNA here, we’ve been doing it for around 20 years,” he said.

“We’ve usually been classically single player, that has been our community, and people are still modding our games and playing them,” he continued.

Howard went on to talk about how with Starfield, Bethesda ultimately sought to “make it easy for them” in regards to the modding community and its players looking for ways to change and enhance the game in different ways, and even “allow them to make it not just a hobby, but a career. We’ve had a lot of great success there.”

“I’m looking forward to what everyone is going to do with Starfield, I cannot imagine,” Howard concluded.

Expectations for Starfield are staggeringly high and I can’t wait to finally get my hands on the game, while my excitement levels rise further when I think about the additions that can come to the game through modding.

Fallout 4 had an abundance of mods available, which included bug fixes, UI improvements, more detailed graphics, and allowing you to have both Dogmeat and another companion with you at all times.

With Starfield providing another opportunity for the modding community to get their creative juices flowing, my anticipation for the weird and wonderful additions that are made to the game couldn’t be greater.

