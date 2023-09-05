What are Chunks in Starfield?

There’s a huge variety of food items to find throughout the galaxy in Starfield, items that can be purchased at shops across the different settlements or found as you explore. One food item that you will see pop up frequently on your travels is different variations of Chunks.

In this guide, we will be looking at everything you need to know about Chunks in Starfield, including where you can get your hands on them and some of the stats from the flavor variations we have found so far.

Chunks in Starfield explained

Chunks are an interesting food item in Starfield, noticeable for their unique square design. As their name suggests, Chunks are small squares—or chunks—of food that give various buffs (and sometimes debuffs) and health boosts.

There are all sorts of flavors of Chunks, ranging from dessert foods to savory meals and even soft drinks and alcohol, all of which have been compressed into small cubes. Some of the Chunks come in packages and are, as the description states, “sealed for freshness,” whilst others can be found or bought free of packaging.

Different flavors, packaged and unpackaged Chunks can offer different buffs, but these variations are only slight. There are also different values for certain Chunks, meaning that you can earn a little more money from selling certain types.

The Red Cheesecake Chunk. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Below is a list of all the Chunks that we have come across so far during our playthrough of Starfield, including the buffs that they offer upon consumption. We have not included the mass of each Chunk here, as they all seem to be the same from what we have found so far.

Each Chunk weighs 0.20 in Mass, so you don’t have to worry about becoming over-encumbered quickly if you are carrying a great deal of them.

Chunks Apple: Restore five Health. Value 75.

Chunks Apple – Packaged: Restores five Health. Value: 99/105

Chunks Beef – Packaged: Restores five Health. Value: 99/105

Chunks Cake: Restores five Health.

Chunks Cake – Packaged: Restores five Health. Value: 105

Chunks Cheesesteak: Restores five Health. Value: 75

Chunks Cheesesteak – Packaged: Restores five Health. Value: 99/105

Chunks Chick: Restores five Health. Value: 99/105

Chunks Choco: Restores five Health. Value: 75.

Chunks Choco – Packaged: Restores five Health. Value: 99/105

Chunks Cola: Restores three Health. +11 02 Recovery for three minutes. Value: 75

Chunks Cola: Packaged: Restores three Health. +11 02 Recovery for three minutes. Value: 71

Chunks Egg: Packaged Restores five Health. Value: 99/105

Chunks Potato: Restores five Health. Value: 75.

Chunks Potato: Packaged: Restores five Health. Value 99/105.

Chunks Pie – Packaged: Restores five Health. Value: 105.

Chunks Wine Packaged: +8 Persuasion chance for three minutes. -15 02 Recovery for three minutes. Value: 265.

As you can see, the majority of the Chunks food items will restore five health points and have a value of 75, 99, or 105 credits, though there are some exceptions to this.

There are also slight variations in the value of Chunks depending on where you find them. The packaged Chunks from the Chunks restaurant all have a value of 99 credits if you are purchasing from the vendor. They have a slightly more expensive price of 105 credits if you purchase from the kiosk. Packaged Chunks found in the wild can have a slightly higher value as well.

Chunks seem to be the Starfield equivalent of fast food if the main Chunks restaurant on New Atlantis is anything to go by. The establishment is helmed by a young worker who spouts off the kind of spiel that you would expect from a fast food establishment—such as “You’ve chosen Chunks. What a great choice”—whilst maintaining a monotone and disinterested voice to emphasize that teenage worker vibe.

He also has some funny responses if you ask him what the Chunks are made of, such as when he starts to spew the corporate jargon of the Chunks being made of the finest ingredients before pausing and admitting that he has forgotten the rest of his rehearsed script.

How to buy Chunks in Starfield

Chunks are arguably one of the most popular food items in the Starfield universe, seeing as that you can find them just about anywhere. If it is only Chunks that you are looking to buy, however, then head over to the Chunks restaurant found in New Atlantis on the planet Jemison. You will find the restaurant in the Residential District.

Here is where you will find the Chunks Restaurant. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To buy Chunks from the Chunks restaurant, enter the building and either talk to the worker or interact with the large kiosk behind him. To buy from the worker, talk to him and there will be an option to ask if you can buy Chunks from him. This will open up his inventory menu and show you a list of the Chunks that he has available. Scroll through the menu to see the different Chunks as well as the stats of each one. Once you have chosen the Chunk that you want, simply click on it and it will remove the number of credits it costs and add it to your inventory.

To buy your Chunks from the kiosk instead, approach it and interact with it by clicking on it. This will bring up a slightly different menu, similar to that seen when you interact with a computer in the game. But the process is basically the same. On the kiosk screen, you will see a number of choices along with the number of credits it will cost to buy them (they are all set at 105 credits except for the Chunks Cola option which is 75 credits). Scroll through, pick what you want and it will be added to your inventory.

Random kinds of Chunks are also available from food vendors across the game, such as in the nearby Jemison Mercantile, which sells the Chunks Cheesesteak. If you don’t want to have to travel back to Jemison to go to the Chunks restaurant, check with the closest food provider on the planet that you are on and you are likely to find that they have at least one kind of Chunk for sale.

Where to find Chunks in Starfield

Chunks can be found basically anywhere in Starfield thanks to how popular the brand is within the in-game world. A good deal of the fresh food items in the game—milk, cheese, or butter for example— tend to be relegated to certain areas if you are searching for them whilst scavenging, such as in kitchen areas, lockers, lock boxes, or fridges. This isn’t always the case—I’ve stumbled across an alarming number of random potatoes on desks in my playthrough so far—but it is a common occurrence for obvious reasons.

Chunks are a different story, particularly the packaged versions. They can show up practically anywhere, be it in a crowded settlement area or an isolated planet. If you find yourself scavenging frequently during your space travels, the odds are that you are bound to find some kind of Chunk pretty easily.

Chunks in the wild. Screenshot by Dot Esports

So long as you come across them in an unoccupied area—or an enemy-occupied area—then you can pick up and take the Chunks you find without repercussion. If you aren’t sure whether you are able to take them without getting yourself into trouble, check the item description on the Chunk before you pick it up. This will pop up if you hover over the item you are looking at. To the right of the item name, you might see a red icon similar to a lock. This symbol means that the item you are looking at belongs to someone else and that taking it whilst being watched will get you into trouble.

Stealing Chunks in Starfield

Much like with almost anything in the game, you have the option of stealing items. This goes for food too, including Chunks. If a Chunk that you find whilst scavenging has that red icon we talked about, this means it is owned by someone so it can be stolen.

We suggest opting for the Stealth and Theft perks if you want to go the thieving route in the game, as these will make it much easier to avoid detection. Theft—under the Social skills category—allows you to pickpocket whilst Stealth—under the Physical skills category—will give you a Stealth Meter that makes it 25 percent more difficult to detect you when you are sneaking, making it easier than ever to nab some Chunks from an unsuspecting party.

You can try and pickpocket NPCs to see if they have any Chunks on their person (so long as you have that Theft skill applied to your character) or you can sneak into kitchen or dining areas in settlements. You could even try your hand at robbing the Chunks restaurant if you are feeling particularly bold, though there aren’t many places to sneak around so there is a large chance you won’t get away with it if you do.

Sir, this is a Chunks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Chunks are one of the most prominent food items in Starfield so it is no surprise that you can find them in a wide range of places. To immediately satisfy that Chunks craving, we suggest heading over to the Chunks restaurant in New Atlantis. Otherwise, there are plenty of places where you are likely to find some, either to buy, take, or steal, as you explore.

That is everything you need to know about Chunks, so go out there are grab some delicious cubed cuisine. Have a Chunkin’ Day.

